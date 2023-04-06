Daniel Higdon

Daniel Higdon worked the mound for McCracken County. The senior threw four innings, allowing one hit, three runs (earned), and walking six while striking out three.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

On Wednesday night, the McCracken County Mustangs hosted the visiting Ballard Bruins from Louisville at Edward Jones Field on day three of the program’s spring break tournament. The Ballard Bruins defeated the Mustangs in nine innings with a 10-8 victory.

Although Ballard grabbed a run in the top half of the first inning, McCracken County plated four to take a 4-1 lead. McCracken County held a three-run lead until the bottom of the fourth inning when Scout Moffatt sacrificed on a bunt, allowing Weston Miller to score, making it 5-1.

