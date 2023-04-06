On Wednesday night, the McCracken County Mustangs hosted the visiting Ballard Bruins from Louisville at Edward Jones Field on day three of the program’s spring break tournament. The Ballard Bruins defeated the Mustangs in nine innings with a 10-8 victory.
Although Ballard grabbed a run in the top half of the first inning, McCracken County plated four to take a 4-1 lead. McCracken County held a three-run lead until the bottom of the fourth inning when Scout Moffatt sacrificed on a bunt, allowing Weston Miller to score, making it 5-1.
The Bruins cut into the Mustang lead in the top of the fifth inning, making it 3-5. Unfortunately, McCracken County could not produce a run to push ahead further in the bottom half of the inning as the lone single ended with Zach Sims being tagged out in the attempt to steal second.
Things unraveled for McCracken County in the top of the sixth inning when Ballard scored five runs to take an 8-5 lead. The McCracken County mishaps kept the Ballard Bruin dugout’s energy in full force as the Mustangs eventually ended the inning with a ground out.
Despite Griffin Cantrell earning first base after being hit by a pitch and a single by Nate Lang, the Mustangs could not find the momentum to chip away at Ballard’s lead, sending both teams into the final inning of the contest.
Being down by three runs going into the bottom of the seventh inning, Eli James led off by getting hit by a pitch. The next batter, Sims, singled on a hard ground ball to right field, allowing James to move to second. Zander Smith’s ground out to third base allowed James to score, making it a two-run game. With runners in scoring position, Cantrell ripped a single, allowing Noah Nyberg and Sims to score, tying it 8-8. Unfortunately, with bases loaded, the Mustangs failed to produce the winning run with one out, sending the game into extras.
Ballard added two runs in the top of the ninth inning, sealing McCracken County’s fate, who, despite multiple opportunities to end the game, fell 10-8.
Daniel Higdon worked the mound for McCracken County. The senior threw four innings, allowing one hit, three runs (earned), and walking six while striking out three.
Seth Harris and Davis Beale appeared in relief for the Mustangs.
Harris threw two innings for McCracken County. The junior surrendered three hits, five runs (three earned), two walks, and struck out two.
Beale took the loss for the Mustangs. The senior threw three innings, allowing three hits, two runs (earned), two walks, and striking out three.
BALLARD 10, MCCRACKEN COUNTY 8
BHS 1 0 0 0 2 5 0 0 2 —10-7-2
MCHS 4 0 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 — 8-12-3
WP: L. Niemeyer; LP: D. Beale
2B: BHS — J. Goodman, B. McKinley
TB: BHS — K. Samuels 3, J. Goodman 2, B. McKinley 2, X. Bowen 2, M. Newland 1, D. McGinnis 1; MCHS — Z. Sims 3, W. Miller 2, S. Moffatt 2, E. James 1, G. Cantrell 1, N. Lang 1, M. Green 1, J. Farley 1
HBP: MCHS — E. James, W. Miller, G. Cantrell
SF: BHS — L. Thomas; MCHS — Z. Smith
SB: BHS — L. Thomas 2, S. Hayden, M. Newland
CS: MCHS — Z. Sims, M. Green
RECORDS: McCracken County (9-3); Ballard (8-3)
