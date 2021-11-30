Opening night for the Mustangs was a home game against Community Christian Academy with Mustangs fans ready and loud in Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena on Monday night. They put up a dominant performance and ended the night with a 93-44 win.
A trap style defense made a point in the first half for the Mustangs as they made it difficult once the Warriors got the ball past half court. This forced several turnovers which turned into fast break points for the Mustangs and a sizable lead of 24-12 after the first eight minutes.
The entire first half of play consisted of several Mustangs showing off their red hot shooting hands from behind the arc. Ian Hart was one such player that started the night off with a ball from deep and adding to it not long after. He ended the first half with 16 points, Carson Purvis added 13, Jack McCune put up 10, Brant Brower added nine and Max Blackwell rounded out with half with three points of his own.
“There are always first game jitters and you kind of wonder if you’re going to come out ready to play or not,” McCracken County head coach Burlin Brower said.
If the Mustangs had first game jitters they sure did a good job of hiding them. They scored over 20 points in each quarter of play while keeping their opponents to no more than 15 points in any quarter.
A total of 11 McCracken County Mustangs contributed points to the overall 93 points. Four players put up double-digits in the points column, with Hart finishing the night with 22 points, Purvis with 19, McCune put up 14 and Brower totaled 12.
“I think CCA has come a long way, Caleb Stonecipher and Trevor both of those guys actually played here and they have done an outstanding job over there and it seems like each year they get more and more competitive,” Brower said.
Eight Community Christian players put points on the board with Prince Kahnplaye leading the way with 10 points all in the second quarter. Ty Wilson added eight points with Ahmed Dee and Tyson Winsett put up seven points each.
“We are going to do a lot of different things this season, we wanted to speed them up a little bit, we wanted to get that game in the 80s or 90s,” Brower said. “All-in-all I thought it was a good night for our guys.”
McCracken County will travel to play an impressive Calloway County team on Tuesday night for the Lakers home opener. Community Christian will host Fulton County on Tuesday night as well.
