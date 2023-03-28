Zach Sims

McCracken County senior Zach Sims flips his bat as the Mustangs walk it off in the bottom of the 11th inning against the O’Fallon Panthers at Edward Jones Field on Saturday night. Sims finished the night with three RBI with a triple in the bottom of the seventh.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

Over the weekend, the McCracken County Mustangs hosted the visiting Kennett, MO Indians and the O’Fallon, IL Panthers at Edward Jones Field. Although the Mustangs dropped the first game against the Indians, McCracken County pulled off a 5-4 walk-off victory in 11 innings to hand O’Fallon its first loss in the 2023 season.

On Monday night, the Mustangs traveled to Carlisle County to face a First Region foe and returned home with a 7-2 victory, moving to a 4-1 record ahead of a big week filled with tests as the early season continues.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In