Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County never disappoint when competing against each other. The crosstown rivalry that began in 2013 has only gained momentum over the years.
On Thursday night, the two schools met up at Mercy Health Field for a showdown in soccer. Fans from both sides showed up for the district matchup, which resulted in a 5-0 victory for McCracken County Mustangs.
“They went through a district game again without getting scored on to secure the top seed,” McCracken County head coach Michael Wiersema told The Sun. “They had to be quick on their feet (tonight), so they wouldn’t get hurt.”
Like all rivalry games between the Blue Tornado (0-6-1) and Mustangs, neither team held back, showing aggression and determination from start to finish.
The night kicked off with McCracken County scoring first on a dazzling goal by Nathan King with an assist by Josh Kuntz with 22 minutes left to play before the half.
A mere two minutes later, the Mustangs (5-3-1) pushed the score to 2-0 on a Nehemiah Ivey goal soaring past Paducah Tilghman’s goalkeeper. And once again, the Mustangs scored with 16 minutes left on a goal by Luke Medley.
McCracken’s Jack Housman moved the score to 4-0 before halftime, allowing his team to add a little bit of comfort to their lead over the Blue Tornado. Medley went on to score the finish goal for the Mustangs with 16 minutes left to play. He later left the game due to an on-field injury with 11 minutes left in the game.
Kuntz and Ivey both collected assists in their outing on the field to aid in the Mustang victory.
