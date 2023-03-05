Sunday afternoon marked the end of the CFSB First Region basketball tournament, with McCracken County and Mayfield closing out the weekend in the boys championship game. The Mustangs and Cardinals entered the contest with the two best records in the regions at 28-5 and 26-5 respectively.
McCracken County was able to add one more to their win column while sending Mayfield home with their sixth loss in the 46-32 championship game.
The win marked the fifth First Region title for the McCracken County Mustangs since their inception in 2013. The last time these two teams met in the championship game was the 2018/19 season where it was the Cardinals who won 56-44.
To go along with the win, the Mustangs will follow their female counterparts to the state tournament. This will be the first time that both boys and girls basketball teams advance to the state tournaments from the same school since Marshall County claimed both titles in 2012.
"I think this is awesome," McCracken County head coach Dustin Roberts said. "Our girls program has been dominant the last couple of year, they played a state level type schedule, so just to be able to be mentioned with them is a big deal for us. I think it's going to be pretty awesome at school too having both programs in it."
It was a battle from the opening tip, as both teams looked to leave their mark early, yet neither seemed to be able to pull away with a lead. The largest lead of the first half sat at 8-3 in favor of McCracken County when Jack McCune sank one inside the paint at the 3:45 mark. Mayfield would battle back from there as Braydon Pate ended the opening frame with a 3-pointer to match one from McCune and trail the Mustangs just 11-10.
Mayfield took their first lead out of the gate in the second half courtesy of a Braden Morris and one opportunity. The lead would bounce back-and-forth between the two teams until a pair of deep buckets from McCracken's Ian Hart pushed the Mustangs up 22-16 with 3:23 left in the half. Hart would add a layup to his quarter to go on a personal 8-0 run before Brajone Dabney spoiled the fun with a heavily contested shot with 45 second to spare.
McCracken would head to the locker room with a 24-18 lead.
"I think part of it (their success) is being healthy," Roberts said. "We finally have our core guys healthy at the same time and that's not something we've had all year, so we are playing some good basketball right now."
The first half of play saw just three fouls across both teams and minimal turnovers, providing prime championship style basketball.
Scoring slowed down significantly in the third quarter however for both teams. What was a 24-18 ball game at the halfway point, turned into just a 28-24 game with eight minutes to play. Nolan Fulton ended the quarter with a corner 3-pointer to cut the deficit to just four points.
McCracken County came alive in the final frame, knocking down 18 points in the final eight minutes, the most of any quarter on the night. McCune found the majority of his success down the stretch at the charity stripe as he was sent to shoot one-and-one free throws in Mayfield attempt to slow the scoring down.
The Mustangs had built a 36-29 lead and with 2:14 to go, the Cardinals felt like their best chance at climbing back was to foul. McCracken County would go 10-of-11 in the final frame at the line, spoiling the Cardinals plan and ultimately walking away First Region champions with a 46-32 victory.
"We have a team chemistry that has kept us all together throughout this tough region and I'm glad that we are going back to Rupp," McCune said.
The senior finished off the night with a game-high 22 points and was named the Joey Fosko MVP after the game.
McCune and the Mustangs have been led by first year head coach Dustin Roberts who took over for long time head coach Burlin Brower in the off-season. And, while Roberts has been with the Mustang program under Brower for years before this, leading his team to a First Region title is exactly what his team wanted for him in his first year.
"He is a great coach and he always has been," McCune said. "They had us at second in the region this year and we came in, held our own and got it back."
McCracken County advances to the Sweet 16 in Lexington with their first game to take place on Wednesday, March 15. They will have to wait until Tuesday night however, to see who they will square up against as they await the results of the Fifth Region tournament.
Carlisle County: Zack Grogan, Carter Burnett
Hickman County: Eli Prince
Marshall County: Wade Moore
Mayfield: Braydon Pate, Sam Stone
McCracken County: Carson Purvis, Jack Bradley, Ian Hart, Jack McCune (MVP)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 11 13 4 18 - 46
MCC: J. McCune 22, I. Hart 12, C. Miller 4, J. Bradley 2, C. Purvis 2, J. Klope 2, C. Fulcher 2.
MAY: S. Stone 12, N. Fulton 8, B. Moore 4, B. Pate 3, J. Watson 3, B. Dabney 2.
