Sunday afternoon marked the end of the CFSB First Region basketball tournament, with McCracken County and Mayfield closing out the weekend in the boys championship game. The Mustangs and Cardinals entered the contest with the two best records in the regions at 28-5 and 26-5 respectively.

McCracken County was able to add one more to their win column while sending Mayfield home with their sixth loss in the 46-32 championship game.

