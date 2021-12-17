After nearly two weeks without competition, the McCracken County Mustangs took to the court to host the St. Mary Vikings on Thursday, Dec. 16. Although the last game they played was at Marshall County Hoopfest on Dec. 4, the Mustangs showed no signs of rust, as they handled business on their home court with a 73-46 win.
In true Mustang form, the boys in crimson and white came out strong with their full court press, but it took both teams a few possessions to find their offensive rhythms. McCracken County was the first to find that rhythm and took the early 10-1 lead midway through the opening quarter. From there they would find their hot shooting hand to bump that deficit to 25-10 to end the opening quarter.
“We shot it well, we ended up making 12 3-pointers so that was big,” McCracken County head coach Burlin Brower said. “St. Mary is scrappy, I give Chase and his group a lot of credit, they are really scrappy and fight you for a lot of loose balls.”
That scrappiness came into play in the second quarter when Cade Flemming put up seven of his 11 points and had six attempts from the charity stripe, making four. He was accompanied by Palmer Sims who added six points in the quarter and a deep ball from Luke Sims to get 16 points as a team in the eight minute period.
McCracken County continued their hot shooting campaign by putting up 23 points against the Vikings 16, including five of the teams three-pointers.
Going into the half the Mustangs held a commanding 48-23 lead.
Palmer Sims came out of the locker room with the hot hand, putting up eight points to round out his 19 points performance. He made four of the Vikings six buckets from behind the arc.
Max Blackwell found his opportunity to score when he forced his way to the free throw line in the third quarter for four of his 11 over all points. He put up six of the Mustangs 14 points in the quarter.
The Mustangs controlled the lead the entire game, giving their bench an opportunity to make their appearances late in the game. Ian Hart was the only starter score in the final eight minutes of play when he landed two points in his 18-point night. He was the high scorer for the Mustangs, followed by Brant Brower with 13.
“Our kids are tired of playing each other so it’s nice to get back on the court against another team,” Brower said. “But all-in-all we’ve got a big weekend this weekend, we go to Evansville, a really tough team we’ve got to play, so this was a good game to get in before then.”
McCracken County maintained their dominant performance from start to finish, clinching the win and maintaining their perfect record. They now sit 4-0 after their win against the Vikings who now hold a record of 2-4.
Up next for the Mustangs is a trip to Evansville, IN where they will play Evansville Reitz in the Bosse Winter Classic on Saturday, Dec. 18. The Vikings have a busy weekend ahead of them as they play Ballard Memorial on Friday night followed by their own Christmas tournament, the St. Mary Christmas Classic on Dec. 18, 20 and 21.
McCracken County 73
St. Mary 46
McCracken County 25 48 62 73
St. Mary 7 23 37 46
