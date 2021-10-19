The McCracken County Mustangs will continue their season on Tuesday night against Butler in the KHSAA Boys Soccer State Tournament, representing the First Region and keeping their season alive.
After the epic victory against the Marshall County Marshals in the regional championship, the Mustangs have more than just a regional title to be proud of this season. While succeeding on the field and off, head coach Michael Wiersema’s proudest moment of the season was finding out his team’s grade point average, a 3.81.
“One of our core values is to seek excellence in all areas,” Wiersema told The Sun. “And, you know the 3.81 GPA, when I found out, I was blown away by how well these guys are doing. I knew they were smart kids and worked hard, but that was probably the best I have ever had as a coach.”
Most of the team has faced high school in a global pandemic to add to their achievements, keeping them from living and learning in a typical environment.
Along with their academic success, the team has won the last seven games played this season: Josh Kuntz, Jack Housman, Nathan King, and Nehemiah Ivey, along with the stoic Grayson Parish at the net, have kept the Mustangs going.
As far as the matchup against Butler, Wiersema has prepared the Mustangs for this moment from the time the season began. After last season, a team that lost more than a handful of senior leaders has proven they are a dominating force to be reckoned with on the field.
“We get to play a good team on the road and prove that we belong, that we can take the next step as a program,” Wiersema said. “It’s a good challenge, and they’re a talented team. Playing on the road, when you get three or four hours down the road, it can be tough, but these kids have done it all year. We’ve prepared them for these moments.”
To help support the McCracken County Mustangs, family and friends can visit the team’s GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/mccracken-co-hs-ky-boys-soccer-state-run?fbclid=IwAR3SmvtT29R27k5iGentDYnBySJXPG-JRW5zRaciQjM3pxaQAw6l_f5S3sA
