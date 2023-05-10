McCracken County and St. Mary met at Haas Field on Tuesday night as the regular season wraps up with final games being played across the First Region this week.
The Mustangs clinched the No. 1 seed in the Second District postseason tournament with a 13-3 victory over the Vikings.
Zach Sims snagged the win for McCracken County. The senior lefty worked five innings, allowing four hits, two runs (one earned), and walked five batters while striking out five.
The Mustangs struck first in the top of the first inning by putting a crooked 2-0 on the scoreboard with RBI singles by Nate Lang and Miller Green. Lang’s single allowed Scout Moffatt to cross home plate, while Green’s two-out hit sent Lang home ahead of St. Mary, ending the Mustang threat.
St. Mary plated one run in the bottom of the first inning as Brett Haas scored with bases loaded as Jackson Willett drew a six-pitch walk. However, Sims worked out of the jam, striking out the next two batters to end the Viking rally with runners at each base.
The Mustangs continued to work as the team moved to a 3-1 lead in the top of the second inning. Jude Farley led off reaching on an error by St. Mary. The next batter, Caden Kern, drew a walk before Moffatt placed a sacrifice bunt down to advance the runners, scoring Farley’s courtesy runner Noah Nyberg.
Like the previous innings, the Mustangs moved to a 4-1 lead in the top of the third inning. However, the Vikings answered in the home half as Landre Smiles scored on a Willett sacrifice fly.
Trouble began for St. Mary in the top of the fourth inning when the Mustangs hit three consecutive singles to load the bases. Lang drew a walk, allowing Kern to score and make it a 5-2 ballgame. Eli James followed and ripped a no-doubt grand slam on the fifth pitch of his at-bat, scoring Caleb Ehling, Moffatt, and Lang to make it a 9-2 ballgame.
The final blow came in the top of the sixth inning as McCracken added four more runs across the board. With bases loaded, Green hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Lang to make it 10-2. Two batters later, Farley ripped an RBI single that allowed James to make it 11-2. With two outs, Griffin Cantrell and Andrew Farmer walked, scoring Zander Smith and Weston Miller to make it 13-2.
In the home half of the sixth, St. Mary continued to battle and added one run to the team’s tally as Jake Morris scored on an RBI single by Haas.
Davis Beale appeared in relief for McCracken County. The senior threw an inning, allowing two hits, one run (earned), and struck out two.
Luke Heath took the loss for St. Mary. The senior worked three innings, allowing five hits, four runs (three earned), two walks, and two strikeouts.
Caden Cobb and Brandon Quigley appeared in relief.
Cobb worked two innings, allowing five hits, seven runs (six earned), and two walks. Quigley finished the contest, working an inning while allowing one hit, two runs (earned), walking four, and striking out one.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 13, ST. MARY 3
MCHS 2 1 1 5 0 4 X — 13-11-1
STMS 1 0 1 0 0 1 X — 3-6-2
WP: Z. Sims; LP: L. Heath
TB: MCHS — E. James 5, M. Green 3, Z. Sims 3, S. Moffatt 2, N. Lang 1, C. Ehling 1, C. Kern 1, J. Farley 1; STM — L. Smiles 2, B. Haas 1, J. Morris 1, J. Willett 1, L. Sims 1
SF: MCHS — M. Green; STM — J. Willett
SB: MCHS — M. Green, N. Lang, N. Nyberg; STM — J. Morris, L. Sims
E: MCHS — S. Moffatt; STM — Z. Krueger, C. Pickard
RECORDS: McCracken County (22-10); St. Mary (13-9-1)
