Eli James

McCracken County’s Eli James celebrates after hitting a grand slam against St. Mary at Haas Field. The moonshot by James assisted in the 13-3 Mustang victory on Tuesday night. James went 2-for-3 with four RBI in the win.

 CHELSEA PARKER

McCracken County and St. Mary met at Haas Field on Tuesday night as the regular season wraps up with final games being played across the First Region this week.

The Mustangs clinched the No. 1 seed in the Second District postseason tournament with a 13-3 victory over the Vikings.

