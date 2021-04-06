Freshman pitcher Ross Aldridge shined on the mound Monday afternoon in leading the McCracken County baseball team to a 10-0 win over visiting Caldwell County.
Aldridge pitched all five innings, allowing just two hits while striking out nine and walking none in the shutout.
The Mustangs (4-0) got on the board in the bottom of the second inning courtesy of a two-out, two-run triple from sophomore Nate Lang.
After a scoreless third inning, McCracken added three more runs to its tally in the fourth.
Senior Grant Godwin reached base via a hit-by-pitch to lead off the inning and then advanced to second on a passed ball before scoring on a single from senior Brandon Dodd.
A one-out double from senior Braden Vinyard scored Dodd. Running for Vinyard, senior Austin Harper advanced to third base on a wild pitch and later scored on a passed ball.
Leading 5-0, the Mustangs enacted the mercy rule with a five-run fifth inning.
They opened with consecutive singles from senior Rivers Moffatt, junior Jack Bennett and Godwin, and Dodd drew a bases-loaded walk that scored a run. A one-out walk to Vinyard scored another run, and Lang was hit by a pitch to bring in one more.
Junior Dylan Riley closed things out with a two-run double to center field.
Lang finished with a team-high three RBIs, while Dodd, Vinyard and Riley had two each. Dodd and Harper scored three runs apiece.
McCracken finished with nine total hits, including doubles by Riley and Vinyard and the triple from Lang.
Caldwell’s two hits were a double from senior Tate VanHooser and a single from sophomore Brady Holeman.
Junior Logan Smiley pitched 41/3 innings for the Tigers (1-2), giving up the 10 runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four.
With Monday’s victory, the Mustangs have won their first four games of the season by a combined score of 45-4.
