LEXINGTON — The McCracken County baseball team is now two games away from bringing home a state title to the First Region for the first time since 1960.
In the Mustangs’ 13-2 victory over Collins on Wednesday in the state quarterfinals at Legends Field, the offense started strong in the top of the first inning when Braden Vinyard singled to right field, allowing Rivers Moffatt to score.
“The kid (Collins pitcher Nick Hammond) had a little funky arm angle, so we knew it was going to be hard to pick up through,” McCracken head coach Zach Hobbs said. “I think we liked the cooler weather a little bit than the 110 (degrees) at Western (Kentucky University on Saturday).”
With the bases loaded in the inning, Grant Godwin would score the second run of the game as Nate Lang was hit by a pitch thrown by Collins’ Nick Hammond.
“We had a good approach from the beginning there, they made a mistake or two, and we capitalized on that,” Hobbs said. “It was really good for us to get some separation for Ross (Aldridge) to get him out on the mound. He did a great job for us as a freshman coming out and doing the job. We needed to get that separation early, and we came out and did a great job.”
Freshman Ross Aldridge silenced Collins’ batters in the bottom half of the inning, only allowing Hammond to double on a fly ball to right field.
The score was pushed to 4-0 when Ben Higdon hit a two-run home run over the left-field wall, allowing base runner Dylan Riley to cross home plate.
“That’s awesome to get off to a fast start,” Higdon said. “A lot of these guys, this is their first time and to get those jitters out. Especially with a freshman on the mound, to get a couple runs up, that’s a big deal.”
Godwin would draw a walk, scoring on an RBI single by Brandon Dodd to make it 5-0. Dodd, along with courtesy runner Austin Harper, scored as Jack Bennett singled to left field.
“One through nine, when you have a team full of guys that can hit, you get that momentum going,” Higdon said. “You know your guys are going to swing the bats well behind you, and it’s going to be a good day.”
Before the final out of the Mustangs’ half, Bennett stole third base and scored on a single by Eli James to make it 8-0.
“I think when we got to the ballpark today, we were all comfortable being here,” Hobbs said. “I feel like this is our expectation each year to come to play here and compete.”
With Aldridge still on the mound, Collins only mustered up one hit in the bottom half of the second inning on a Zach Gutermuth single to right field. Gutermutch ended up in a rundown between Dodd, Riley and Cameron Willis, resulting in the third out.
“(The early runs) is a big deal, and it gets the freshman on the bump on the board,” Bennett said. “Get the bats going, and getting two runs early is a big deal. It gives us a lot of confidence and all the momentum, puts the other team down and keeps us going.”
In the top of the third inning, Dodd’s RBI single allowed Godwin to plate another run for the Stangs to make it 9-0. But it would be Bennett’s three-run home run over the left-field wall to take away any chance for Collins to come back.
Bennett’s home run scored Dodd and Harper, making it 12-0.
“I wish we could have saved some of those runs for Friday,” Hobbs said. “We might need them, but you know we’re going to come out and have the same approach every day.”
Collins plated its two runs of the game in the bottom half of the third inning on an error and an RBI single. Despite the runs crossing home plate, Aldridge and company escaped the inning with minimal damage.
The final blow to Collins’ season would come in the top half of the fifth when Bennett singled to left field to score Dodd, making it 13-2.
“You work all year for this opportunity, and now we’re just going to stay sharp,” Hobbs said. “And be ready to play.”
Bennett relieved Aldridge in the bottom half of the inning to record the last three outs of the game. In his appearance, he struck out one of three batters faced.
Aldridge threw four innings, striking out three and allowing two runs on three hits. He collected the eighth win of his freshman season.
Higdon (one run, one hit, two RBIs), Godwin (three runs, one hit), Dodd (three runs, three hits, two RBIs), Vinyard (two hits, one RBI), Bennett (two runs, three hits, six RBIs) and James (one hit) collected the 11 hits for the Mustangs in the victory that advanced them to Friday’s semifinals against the winner of Wednesday’s late game between Danville and Lafayette.
This marks McCracken County’s fifth consecutive trip to the semifinals of the state baseball tournament. It is the third school to do so, joining Ashland (1965-1969) and Elizabethtown (1974-1978).
