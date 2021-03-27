MURRAY — A strong second half on both sides of the ball on Friday gave the McCracken County Mustangs a 58-29 win over Marshall County and a ticket to the First Region championship game.
McCracken, making its fourth straight region finals, will face Murray in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Murray State’s CFSB Center.
The Mustangs (21-6) led only 9-7 after a quarter but dominated the contest after that. McCracken outscored the Marshals 24-10 in the second period — with Ian Hart scoring nine of those Mustang points — and never looked back, as its defense took over. McCracken County led 33-17 at halftime.
“If you hold a team in the 20s in Region 1 in the big tournament game like that, you have a really good shot on winning that game,” Mustangs coach Burlin Brower said.
In the second quarter McCracken County shot nine free throws to Marshall County’s three.
McCracken got nine points from Noah Dumas in the first half, while the Mustangs held Marshall County standout Zion Harmon to three points in the half.
Hart and Ian McCune continued to play well in the second half, as McCracken built a 44-21 lead after three quarters while holding the Marshals without a field goal in the quarter.
Marshall scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter, but McCracken responded with a 12-0 run to put the game away.
McCune led all scorers with 15 points, while Dumas added 14 and Hart 11.
Harmon led Marshall (12-10) with 12 points. Kyle Sedlock added five, all in the first half.
McCRACKEN COUNTY 58, MARSHALL COUNTY 29
Marshall County 7 10 4 8 — 29
McCracken County 9 24 11 14 — 58
McCracken County Leading Scorers: I.McCune 15, N. Dumas 14, I. Hart 11.
Marshall County Leading Scorers: Z. Harmon 12 , K. Sedlock 5, R. Smith 3.
