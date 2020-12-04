Ten years ago to the day, Chris Wolfe and Marc Clark shared a sideline together at Houchens Stadium in Bowling Green, a KHSAA Class 6A state football championship on the line against Trinity.
The former was in his first season as head coach of the Male Bulldogs. The latter was one of his critical assistants in that special year.
It wound up being Clark’s final minutes with Male, as he would soon take the top position with the Hopkinsville Tigers, build them into a power once again, and then graciously accept the job at McCracken County.
Fast forward to tonight at 7:30 in Louisville, Wolfe still has his Bulldogs mightily scrapping for 6A dominance.
On the opposite sideline is a longtime comrade in Clark. And only one can walk away as a Class 6A regional champion. The two often talk about football, sharing “trade secrets” and such ilk.
But not this week.
After Male dismantled Bullitt East, 57-7, and McCracken County advanced following Henderson County’s unfortunate COVID-19 quarantine, it became clear: Week 13 would come against each other.
“We knew when I took the McCracken County job that this could potentially happen,” Clark said. “But prior to this week, we spoke multiple times a week.”
That communication hiatus will likely end after this weekend, regardless of the victor. But now is a time for planning. Now is a time for thought. These two coaches know each other well, but the two programs have never met on the gridiron.
After starting the season with a 43-14 drubbing from nationally-ranked and defending state-champion Trinity, the Bulldogs have bulldozed opponents in six-straight wins, and likely would’ve disposed with DuPont Manual and Ballard, had COVID-19 concerns not caused cancellations. In those six games, though, Male surrendered just 33 total points — 20 of them coming from Pleasure Ridge Park — and it is defense, Clark notes, that makes this team go. Male has come away with seven interceptions (all from a different player), seven fumble recoveries and 13 sacks. Through seven games, opponents have rushed for 344 total yards (49.1 ypg) and passed for 676 total yards (96.6 ypg).
On offense, junior quarterback Nic Schutte has been more than efficient in his passing (62-for-97, 857 yards, 12 touchdowns, five interceptions) with Vincel Anthony as his top target (21 catches, 390 yards, six TD), and it’s opened up a running game that generates more than 200 yards per game behind senior Jaylin Bross. The 5-10, 205-pound backer — with offers from the likes of Georgetown, Lindsey Wilson, Kentucky Wesleyan, Tennessee Martin, Thomas More and others — has 900 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns this year, and on just 91 carries.
“They are a pass-first RPO team, but they’ve beaten so many teams so handily, that the quarterback hasn’t had to throw a whole lot,” Clark added. “They opened the season with Trinity, but since then, they’ve been steamrolling people. Their quarterback is extremely efficient. Doesn’t turn the ball over. Doesn’t make really bad decisions. Has a quick release. Lot of similarities between Schutte and (former McCracken County quarterback) Elijah Wheat. Pretty comparable players. They have a good grasp of what they’re doing.”
Lately, it’s been hard for the Mustangs to find much rhythm, having played only two games since Oct. 16 — a tough 21-14 home loss to Daviess County on Oct. 23, and a gritty 21-13 win over Apollo on Nov. 20.
In between a quarantine and a return to practice, however, it’s been business as usual. And while live game reps haven’t been a recent reality for McCracken County, there’s a silver lining around the fact that the team is incredibly healthy and incredibly fit for a Class 6A regional title game — a second-straight appearance for Clark and this class.
“For us, if we’re going to break through that glass ceiling ... then we’ve got to play in games like this,” Clark said. “We’ve got to go bring our best effort, and it’s all about who can execute their game plan the best.”
Crittenden County, KCD meet again
When Sean Thompson and his Crittenden County Rockets walked off of the field on Nov. 22, 2019 — a hardfought 36-22 Class A regional championship loss at Kentucky Country Day just behind them — there were few, if any, tears shed.
They all just knew they had to get back to the same point, perhaps even the same field, in 2020.
And so, they did.
Tonight in Louisville, the revenge-minded Rockets face the Bearcats at 7:30 in the KHSAA Class A regional title game once more — a year’s worth of off-season sledding and in-season blood-letting wrapped around a team that’s searching for its first Class A state championship since 1985.
“That was really day one in us deciding that we weren’t satisfied in doing that every year — making it to that third round and just not being able to get over that hump,” Thompson said. “Every day, that’s what it’s been about. And now here we are, back at that place where we made that decision. Against the same team, on the same field, and in the same situation. It’s just surreal. The opportunity being back here is great, but all the work that went into getting to this point — as far as being able to avoid COVID-19 wiping our team out and being able to play each week — it’s made it surreal and a blessing, just to be able to make it to this point.”
Practice during Thanksgiving? Check that off the list, made all the sweeter when the school’s career-leading tackler in linebacker Tyler Boone received a phone call — and an offer — to come play for Dean Hood at Murray State University.
Playing in December? Check that off the list, too.
For months, the Rockets have been preparing for the Bearcats and their single-wing offense, which last week was powered by junior running back Nathan Caldwell (14 carries, 189 yards, four TD) and freshman running back Troy Humphreys (17 carries, 189 yards, three TD) in a 57-13 baptism of Eminence.
Caldwell has rushed for 854 yards and 19 touchdowns on just 97 carries, while junior quarterback Luke Russo (51-for-92, 979 yards, 11 TD, five interceptions) and senior tight end Jalen Todd (20 catches, 476 yards, six TD) have made great use of the one wing.
Defensively, KCD has come away with 17 fumble recoveries, 12 interceptions and 17 sacks, and it’s a prolific defense led by the likes of Todd (5.5 sacks) and Caldwell (four fumble recoveries).
But Crittenden County’s defense has been equally as good, if not better, this season — good for 17 fumble recoveries, 16 interceptions and 23 sacks.
One of the more unique storylines coming out of Marion this late in the season has been the lift from senior wide receiver Caden McCalister, who has stepped into the running back role admirably following the injury to senior Xander Tabor (high right ankle, out since Oct. 23).
Thompson notes Tabor is healing extremely well after surgery and that should the season extend past tonight, there’s a chance he’s back on the field.
In his stead, though, McCalister has been abusive: 197 yards and five touchdowns against Russellville on Oct. 23, 17 carries and 31 yards in a one-point loss against Henderson County on Oct. 30, and another 111 yards and a score in 22 carries during last week’s 42-13 win over the Panthers.
“We knew all along what Caden was capable of,” Thompson said. “Last year when we made our change at quarterback, and really a change in our entire offense, Caden was a guy who stepped in and got a lot more carries after that. And he played a lot more on offense, and at the same time as Xander. We can go pretty deep at that position, when we move guys around.”
Tigers facing Aces wild
Earlier this season, Murray coach and longtime veteran Keith Hodge called Crittenden County “the most physical team” he’s coached against. He should know; his Tigers fell to them in Murray this season 35-14.
“It’s the ultimate compliment right there,” Thompson said. “Especially when you look at what they’re doing, and how tough his team has been. They’re a tough physical team, and for him to say that we’re up there with what he’s got as a team — that’s special to me. That makes me smile.”
Long into last weekend, the Murray Tigers and their ardent fan base celebrated the historic significance of a 28-21 triple-overtime win over the Mayfield Cardinals. And deservedly so. After all, 1997 — the last time Murray had topped Mayfield — feels like such a long and painful 23 years ago.
But with the high of such a key season-extending victory, comes the low of focused practice.
The job — that of winning a state title — is not complete. And tonight at Ty Holland Stadium, the Tigers can move one step closer against a foe the Black and Gold know well.
“Yeah, it is a big win ... and you hope to put yourselves in situations like that where you do get an opportunity, and I think that this group has battled through a lot of tough games this year,” Hodge said. “It’s a pretty resilient group of kids that’s been through three overtimes now, and been behind in a lot of different games, and has just figured out ways to battle back and not panic. How do we move forward? It’s always hard after a big win, and I think in the playoffs, sometimes you do have to come back down to Earth. And you have to realize that the opportunity you’ve been given, you do have to push forward. We’ve been able to do that in practice. We’ve been able to refocus and move on with a very familiar opponent in O-Cath.”
Jason Morris and the Aces have picked off McLean County (40-22) and Hancock County (27-26) over the first two rounds of the KHSAA Class 2A playoffs courtesy of a switch at quarterback — moving junior Braden Mundy into spot while moving incumbent starter Lincoln Clancy into the slot, and it’s paid dividends. Two weeks ago, Mundy went 4-for-4 with 94 yards passing and a score, and rushed for 116 yards and two more scores on just 15 carries. And in last week’s one-point nail-biter, he went 7-for-12 with 86 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception, but rushed for 228 yards and two scores on just 16 carries.
“They’ve really flipped a switch offensively,” Hodge added. “Mundy is running around back there. Running sweeps. Zone reads. Not throwing near as much, but he’s such a threat with the ball in his hands. He’s fast. He’s a good-sized kid. And they’re a little bit different to prepare for now. Not the normal O-Cath that we’re used to seeing. I’m not saying it’s a whole lot different ... but they want the run to set up the pass. Short, high-percentage throws.”
Hodge and his offense, powered by the vaunted trio of Rowdy Sokolowski, Brendan Dahncke and Charvell McCallister, have also taken note of Aces senior linebacker Chris Boarman, who’s compiled more than 130 tackles with 16 tackles-for-loss and three sacks. Where Murray has been so successful — aside from remaining calm in close, hard-fought games — is its defense against the run.
The Tigers have allowed just 95 yards per game against them in 2020, thanks in no small part to guys like Andrew Orr (81 tackles), Sebastian Lawrence (73 tackles, 20 tackles-for-loss), Ashkahn Nabavi (65 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss) and an unsung guy like junior Devin Lee, who leads the Tigers with 6.5 sacks and is second on the team with 14 tackles-for-loss.
“I think the number one thing for Devin was his offseason,” Hodge said. “He worked extremely hard. Put on muscle. Got faster. Really fast kid. You’d be surprised how fast he is in space. Obviously, as a D-lineman, Sebastian draws a lot of attention. And rightfully so. But Devin has taken advantage of that. He’s won his one-on-one matchups. Obviously, eyes are on him now, and he’s a special athlete. We use him offensively as one of our blocking guys in the backfield, and he does have a couple of carries and a couple of catches here and there, with different things. He’s another special kid that we have, and that we think has a very high ceiling.”
Where Murray might find some success tonight is in its own running game, as Hancock County piled up more than 350 yards on the ground in last week’s season-ending loss.
The Tigers have also played one of the more brutal stretches of football teams on this side of Bowling Green, when from Sept. 25 to Nov. 27 they faced Crittenden County, Paducah Tilghman, Union County, Caldwell County (twice), Mayfield (twice) and Calloway County.
“We’ve been through a little bit of a gauntlet,” Hodge added. “And we’ve been up-and-down with emotions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.