A massive offensive second quarter pushed the visiting McCracken County Mustangs to a 69-36 win over the St. Mary Vikings on Friday night.
The Mustangs (7-3) put up 27 points in the second quarter to give them a 20-point halftime lead that was too much for the Vikings (5-7) to overcome.
In the first quarter, the offense for St. Mary came from Bryce Haas, who had six of the Vikings’ 11 first-quarter points.
The Mustangs played an unselfish offense and played a much smoother game compared to their contest Tuesday night at Graves County.
“I wish I had a nickel for every time I used the word ‘focus’ in the last 48 hours,” McCracken County coach Burlin Brower said.
“I need to give our kids credit. We came back in, had a big film session. We pointed out a lot of faults. A lot of people leave those film sessions feeling depressed and feeling like the coach is picking on them. The first thing Noah (Dumas) said was you’re right, coach is right. We’ve got to do better at these things.”
In the first quarter alone, seven different Mustangs were in the scoring column to give McCracken County the early 16-11 lead after the first frame.
However, the Vikings stormed back into the game, cutting the lead to 23-17 with just under five minutes left until the half.
McCracken County then went on a offensive onslaught.
The Mustangs scored 12 unanswered on two 3-point shots from Max Blackwell and layups from Carson Tidwell, Ian Hart and Brant Brower.
The lead after the run again was 20 at 37-17.
Again Haas was the offense for the Vikings, scoring to end the run and posting the last six points for St. Mary in the half. He finished with a game-high 14 points.
For McCracken County in the second half, coach Brower had one message to his team despite having a 20-point lead.
“I thought we did a really good job in the second half and sitting down and guarding our man,” Brower said. “Nobody got any open looks.
“In high school basketball, if you will stay between your man and the goal, if you constantly keep a hand in people’s face, a lot of times a kid will have a hard time making shots like that. I thought in the second half when we came out we really didn’t give up any good looks at all.”
The unselfishness of the Mustangs in the second half kept the Vikings defense on their toes.
“That’s exactly how it is,” Brant Brower (12 points) said, “We don’t care who scores the most points as long as we get the win, because we all know any one of us who go out there can score 10, 15, 20 on a given night.”
The defense was airtight for McCracken County in the second half, allowing St. Mary only 13 points and three field goals in the second half.
McCracken 16 27 19 7 — 69
St. Mary 11 12 5 8 — 36
McCracken: N. Dumas 9, J. Allen 5, M. Blackwell 9, J. McCune 5, C. Tilford 10, I. Hart 9, B. Brower 12, I. McCune 8.
St.Mary: P. MacCauley 10, C. Hrdlicka 3, B. Haas 14, C.Fleming 3, D. Willett 6.
