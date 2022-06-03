The McCracken County baseball program returns to the KHSAA Baseball State Tournament and will face a familiar foe on Friday night at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.
The last contest between the two came during the 2014 State Tournament, where Hazard defeated the first Mustang team, 5-1 in the first round. Although Hazard was able to push a newborn program out of the tournament in 2014, the Mustangs arriving at the University of Kentucky’s baseball field on Friday are a different breed this season.
The Mustangs sit with a 33-6 record going into the first round of the state tournament. Meanwhile, their opponent Hazard arrives with a 27-9 record.
How they got to state
The trip to state began for McCracken County as they went undefeated in district and regional play in the regular season. They took down Paducah Tilghman, Hickman County, Calloway County, and Marshall County to win the First Region during the postseason.
Senior Cameron Willis claimed the MVP title for the Second District after defeating the Blue Tornado with four innings of work and four strikeouts. In the regional tournament, senior Jack Bennett took home the MVP title for his performances throughout the postseason, including a superb performance in the 12-0 victory over the Marshals.
The Hazard Bulldogs posted a 15-2 region record and a 5-2 record for their district in the 2022 season. The team faced off against Leslie County and Perry County Central to claim the 54th District before moving to regional play. During the 14th Region tournament, the Bulldogs toppled Letcher County Central, Estill County, and Powell County to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
Players to watch
For McCracken County, eyes will be on Bennett. This season, the senior standout has led his team on the mound, at third base, and behind the plate defensively. Offensively, Bennett leads the team in home runs and will be looking to break former teammate Ben Higdon’s record from last season as long as the Mustangs keep rolling in the postseason.
On the mound, Bennett works with a 0.63 ERA, 72 strikeouts, and has only allowed 33 hits for a win-loss record of 7-1. The senior has also recorded one save in 55.1 innings and 785 pitches this season.
Junior Nate Lang, sophomore Miller Green, and senior Cooper Ford have also torn it up offensively this season. The trio falls right behind Bennett in hits leaders for the 2022 Mustangs. Lang leads the team with 41 RBIs, while Green and Ford have collected 14 doubles.
For Hazard County, junior Sawyer Patrick is the Bulldog to watch during the tournament’s first-round against the Mustangs. While he doesn’t have any home runs this season, he leads his team with 36 RBIs and 46 hits. He also dominates on the mound for Hazard with 75 strikeouts and has given up 53 hits for a 1.92 ERA.
In hits, juniors David Mullins, Hank Pelfrey, and Max Johnson fall behind Patrick. Mullins and Johnson have a combined 20 doubles between them, while Pelfrey is one to watch on the bases.
Pelfrey has 12 out of 13 stolen bases this season.
