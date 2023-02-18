Last weekend in Orlando, the McCracken County High School Coed Cheer team claimed the UCA National Medium Varsity Coed title, adding to its illustrious resume since McCracken’s inception in 2013. But, like many roads to a title, the journey for the Mustangs was an ongoing winding road with injuries, determination, and redemption from last season’s UCA Nationals.
“This season, the kids started very motivated, and you know, wanted to get to work super fast, which was great,” head coach Jennifer McKenzie said. “We did battle more injuries than normal this season and many season-ending injuries, which was a definite battle for us.”
As McKenzie mentioned, injuries plagued the team, which included senior Noah Jeffords, a multi-sport athlete that returned to the mat to finish strong with his team in the end. However, injuries for the Mustangs only pushed the team to unite as a family and keep trekking forward with their goals.
“At the beginning of the year, I was told that I wouldn’t get to compete in high school, and that was rough. So I spent the next four months at Renewed Performance Physical Therapy nearly every day to give myself a shot to compete again,” Jeffords said. “I was trying to prove to myself that I can climb mountains and adversity isn’t the end, and it ended up being a big thing for this team. The opportunity to finish my career out on the mat with those people was special to me.”
During the 2023 UCA Nationals, the Mustangs finished overall with a raw score of 91.5, leading over Brother Martin High School (New Orleans, LA), Stewarts Creek High School (Smyrna, TN), Downey High School (Downey, CA), and Saltillo High School (Saltillo, MS). McCracken County’s performance score was 89.5, and the event score was 89.2.
“The kids stayed focused and continued to press on, and we had a lot of people step up to fill those shoes and still managed to compete at very high levels,” McKenzie said. “That was one of the hurdles we had to accomplish going through the season, and it takes a lot of work from the start to the end. We start in the spring, trying to build the team, which is a unique process when you’re coed because males typically don’t grow up involved in the sport.”
The Mustangs hold UCA Medium Varsity Coed titles for 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2023. In addition, they claimed the 2021 Large Varsity Coed National title, which they competed virtually at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena due to the global pandemic. McCracken County also holds 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2022 KHSAA Coed State Championship titles.
“The title is special to this team because we know the process that happened behind it. Our entire year, we’ve faced a lot of adversity. Last year we came home, and we were so determined that no matter what happened, we’re going to win,” Jeffords said. “We’ve had four major injuries, one occurring three days before we left for Nationals. The mountains this team has faced together and been able to overcome make it special to all of us and create a close family dynamic.”
During Nationals, the Mustangs pulled off the complex partner stunt this season, back handspring to an extended position. The stunt, up until recently, was only legal at the college level. However, in Orlando, the Mustangs executed it flawlessly. McKenzie credits that as one of the team’s proudest moments, as they completed the stunt. None of the other competing teams in Medium Coed competed in a skill of that level.
“I felt we had a very successful season with plenty of challenges. As a team, we overcame many setbacks throughout the year but never lost our trust in each other,” senior Hannah Riley said. “Every time we stepped out on the mat, we believed in each other and had fun.”
At Nationals, the Mustangs came in first place in the semifinals and finals. However, semifinal scores do not carry over to finals, giving each team that qualifies for finals a clean slate.
“The moment of our names being called last is something I don’t think any of us will forget,” Jeffords said. “I don’t feel like I will do that moment any justice trying to explain it, but I can tell you that this process has made our team closer than family.”
As the moment arrived and McCracken County was announced as the winner for the first time since 2019, Jeffords fell to the ground with emotion, as seen in the Varsity Spirit video posted on social media. The emotions and trials that the Mustangs went through to return to the top could be felt throughout the event, allowing seniors like Jeffords and Riley to say goodbye to McCracken County cheer with the most incredible memories.
“One of my favorite things about this team was our ability to make any moment fun. There was never a dull moment,” Riley said. “It allowed us to grow closer as a team to accomplish what we had been waiting for all season. This team is one that I will never forget. It is a true family that would do everything for each other.”
