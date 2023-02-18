McCracken County coed cheer

The McCracken County Mustang coed cheer team claimed the Medium Varsity Coed title in Orlando during the UCA Nationals last weekend. The Mustangs hold UCA Medium Varsity titles for 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2023. In addition, they claimed the 2021 Large Varsity Coed National title, which they competed virtually at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena due to the global pandemic. McCracken County also holds 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2022 KHSAA Coed State Championship titles.

 Courtesy of Chris Taylor

Last weekend in Orlando, the McCracken County High School Coed Cheer team claimed the UCA National Medium Varsity Coed title, adding to its illustrious resume since McCracken’s inception in 2013. But, like many roads to a title, the journey for the Mustangs was an ongoing winding road with injuries, determination, and redemption from last season’s UCA Nationals.

“This season, the kids started very motivated, and you know, wanted to get to work super fast, which was great,” head coach Jennifer McKenzie said. “We did battle more injuries than normal this season and many season-ending injuries, which was a definite battle for us.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In