Since its inception, McCracken County High School’s football program has withstood the test of many opponents. With head coach Marc Clark at the helm, the Mustangs look forward to what comes next.
“With us, we want to try and build on the success that we’ve had over the last few years,” Clark told The Sun. “Every year, we feel like we’ve trended forward. We made it back to the region finals for the second year in a row. Our goal is to figure out how to get over the hump with those Louisville and surrounding area schools.”
The program hosted the McCracken County 7-on-7 tournament on July 15-16. The 7-on-7 tournament brought 40 teams to Marquette Stadium, Edward Jones Field, McCracken County’s practice field, and Mercy Health Field, including Graves County, Crittenden County, Caldwell County, Calloway County, and Fulton County.
“Our district is tough,” Clark added. “We’re going to have to be battle-tested with some good teams in the district. But right now, our focus is on Aug. 21, that first game against Paducah Tilghman.”
The Mustangs went 0-2 in pool play and quickly changed the tone of the tournament, winning four straight games to make it to the championship. However, despite the attempts, the team fell to the visiting Rochester High School Rockets from Rochester, Illinois.
Last season, despite COVID-19 cancelations, McCracken County finished with a 6-3-3 record. The Mustangs finished their season on Dec. 4, 2020 against Louisville Male in the Class 6A 2020 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals.
Mustang ace Hunter Bradley will be returning this season after reclassifying to the class of 2022. The show-stopping Bradley led his team in rushing (1142) and scored 13 rushing touchdowns. He had 230 yards gained and finished the 2020 season with 96 points scored (12 points per game).
The Mustangs will face off against crosstown nemesis Tilghman on Aug. 21 at Marquette Stadium for the first game of the regular season.
