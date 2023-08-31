It’s been a wild two weeks for high school athletics in western Kentucky as teams did their best to practice and play under excessive heat advisories last week. This week, for the McCracken County football team, now that the heat is back down to normal, their normal time to prepare from game to game has been cut short as their originally scheduled Friday night duel against Crittenden County got bumped to Thursday night.
The announcement was made last week of the schedule change, stating the reasoning was because of an officiating shortage.
“The last two weeks has forced all of us to adapt to the situation and the hand that we are dealt,” McCracken County head coach Jonathan Smith said. “I’ve never played in a high school game on a Thursday or coached a high school game on a Thursday, but I think our kids have handled the adjustment well. We just bumped everything that we normally do up a day to be ready for a Thursday game.”
Their trip to Crittenden County will be the first one on record according to KHSAA, as the Mustangs and Rockets will meet at Crittenden County High School for the Rockets home opener.
Both teams hold similar 1-1 records. The Mustangs are coming off of a strong 48-12 win over Apollo, while the Rockets fell short 36-0 to Union County. And with even records and a Crittenden home opener, Coach Smith expects Thursday’s contest to be a good one.
“Crittenden is a well coached team,” Smith said. “They’ve got a lot of tradition and history that goes along with their program. They are going to be very physical, they have an unbelievable quarterback and a pair of solid wide receivers. Our kids are going to be have to ready to play, especially against a small town like Crittenden County especially with it being their first home game, the atmosphere is going to be electric.”
After opening up their 2023 campaign with a 42-7 loss to Paducah Tilghman, the Mustangs bounced back in a major way, proving to western Kentucky the firepower that they have.
Sophomore quarterback Maddox O’Neal, who now has just two varsity games under his belt, threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions against Apollo last week. He also proved versatile on his feet, marching for 31 yards an a TD.
“From what I saw on the sideline, Maddox felt comfortable, he felt comfortable in the pocket, he felt comfortable directing traffic,” Smith said. “I’m just super proud of what he did on Friday and super proud of all of our guys.”
The main target for many of the young quarterbacks throws was Daivon Dunbar who hauled in seven receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns. On the rushing side of the ball, it was Zeno Cornelius who led the Mustangs with 76 yards on 11 carries and a TD.
In total, five different Mustangs found the end zone, alongside O’Neal, Dunbar and Cornelius was a score from Isaiah Harris on the ground and a score from James Barragan in the air.
Despite the rough go for the Crittenden County Rockets last week, from the first two weeks, quarterback Micah Newcom has tallied 322 yards in the air and another 27 yards on the ground. Gattin Travis has collected 42 rushing yards and a touchdown and Caden Howard has hauled in 148 receiving yards.
Kick-off is set for Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Crittenden County High School as one of just four schools across the Commonwealth to play under the lights Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.