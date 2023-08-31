McCracken County

Chase Dassing (33) and the McCracken County Mustangs are ready to keep celebrating as they take on Crittenden County in a rare Thursday night game for week three of their 2023 campaign.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

It’s been a wild two weeks for high school athletics in western Kentucky as teams did their best to practice and play under excessive heat advisories last week. This week, for the McCracken County football team, now that the heat is back down to normal, their normal time to prepare from game to game has been cut short as their originally scheduled Friday night duel against Crittenden County got bumped to Thursday night.

The announcement was made last week of the schedule change, stating the reasoning was because of an officiating shortage.

