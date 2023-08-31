In a rare Thursday night high school football game, the McCracken County Mustangs traveled to Crittenden County High School for week three of play. Coming off of a big win in week two, the Mustangs held onto that momentum, pulling off the 44-22 win.
It was a battle from the opening kick as sloppy play and poor mistakes led to turnovers and overturned touchdown calls all night for both programs.
Crittenden County took advantage of one said sloppy play by capitalizing on a poor McCracken county snap to get the ball at the five yard line. A short route for Caden Howard got the Rockets the lead and a successful 2-point conversion from Casey Cates gave the home team the 8-0 advantage.
“To say it was not pretty is an understatement,” McCracken County head coach Jonathan Smith said. “We had a lot of misalignment, a lot of penalties in the first half, but to be honest, my opinion on where we are as a team is we’ve got to continue to learn how to win and you can’t learn how to win unless you win.”
McCracken County answered right back in the next possession, working the ball effectively down field for Chase Dassing to cap it off from five yards out. A blocked kick would keep the Mustangs that much further out of reach with the 8-6 score.
The Mustang defense came alive in the following plays, as the d-line brought down multiple sacks and forced a Rocket punt from deep in the backfield.
“I told all of our guys that the game was going to be won in the trenches and that’s something we hadn’t figured out in the first two games,” Smith said. “We had to be physical up front and I feel like both sides of the ball up front played well tonight.”
Crittenden’s defense answered back as they forced the Mustangs to settle for a field goal which gave the Mustangs the slight 9-8 lead with 1:59 to play in the opening quarter.
That defensive pressure was returned by the Mustangs and the first quarter ended in the narrow 9-8 score.
The Mustangs wasted no time in the second quarter as Maddox O’Neal found Kenlin Thomas for an 8-yard TD in the air for the 16-8 lead. Their defense once again stepped up, forcing a Crittenden turnover and getting the ball back just outside of the red zone.
Zeno Cornelius would capitalize on the defensive play with an 18-yard march to the end zone for the 23-8 lead.
The following series favored the Rockets from start to finish as a pair of pass interference calls and an encroachment call, all against the Mustangs, put the home team in prime position to score. That score came in the form of a short 3-yard catch from Micah Newcom to Tyler Belt. A failed 2-point conversion edged the score down to 23-14 with 4:24 left in the opening half.
A touchdown from Davion Dunbar in the form of a 75 yard catch led to a 30-14 lead but Crittenden matched it with a shorter 12-yard catch from Gattin Travis to send the game into a 30-22 ball game at halftime.
It would be all McCracken County from there as they added another two touchdowns in the second half to close out the game. Those successful plays wouldn’t come easily though as the Rockets pulled out everything they had.
“This is a historical and traditional program, they are well coached and extremely sound and we knew they weren’t going to back down,” Smith said. “I tip my hat to Coach Courtney and all of his guys. They came out tonight and fought for four full quarters.”
Those final two scores came courtesy of O’Neal on a punch up the middle from the 3-yard line and Cohen Buckhalter for a shorter 1-yard run for the final 44-22 game.
McCracken will have a full week and some before they take on Mayfield at War Memorial Stadium next Friday night, while Crittenden hosts Hopkins County Central, also on Friday for week four of play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.