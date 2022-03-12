As the sun rises on another day at Edward Jones Field, the McCracken County Mustang baseball team continues to prepare for the upcoming 2022 season with the mentality that hard work leads to success.
After being defeated by Trinity in the 2021 KHSAA State Tournament on June 19 in Lexington, the Mustangs returned to work as soon as the dead period ended, minus eight seniors who were leaders and great mentors to the younger members of the team.
“I think we could have a pretty good baseball team by the end of the year,” head coach Zach Hobbs said. “We got a lot of work to do. We’re filling spots for the eight seniors that left and had been to the state championship, so we lost a lot.”
The Mustangs finished their season with a 35-6 record, going undefeated in the Second District and 12-1 in the First Region.
Despite losing eight seniors, the Mustangs will return a surplus of members who made appearances in the state tournament, including senior Jack Bennett, who left a mark with each of his performances on the field.
Bennett produced 44 hits behind team leaders and recent graduates Ben Higdon and Braden Vinyard in his junior season. He finished the season with 42 RBIs and collected nine doubles, one triple, and three home runs for a .344 batting average. One home run came in clutch with perfect timing during the sub-state tournament against Bowling Green to keep his Mustangs in the game.
He showed command offensively and performed poetically on the mound for the ‘Stangs. In 28 innings, he struck out 33 and finished with an ERA of 1.75 and a 3-2-1 record.
Along with Bennett, sophomore Ross Aldridge returns on the mound. During Aldridge’s freshman season, he produced a 1.53 ERA in 50 innings with 61 strikeouts, eight wins, and only one loss in 13 games.
“We have some young and old players to fill in those positions, but it may take some time to come up with that right formula,” He said. “We’re deep, and I think our guys are talented and working hard. But we do have a lot of work to do going through the season and finding our identity this year.”
As for the young and old, McCracken County has a well-balanced blend of players who saw varsity play last year and those who will now experience it for the first time this season.
Names such as Nate Lang, Eli James, Dylan Riley, Cameron Willis, Cooper Ford, and Miller Green are returning as seasoned members of the ball club.
Lang, a junior, kept up with his upper-class teammates during his sophomore season with 38 hits, 32 RBIs, five doubles, three triples, and three home runs for a .358 batting average.
Riley, now one of the five senior Mustangs, will be one to watch on the basepaths with his speed and ability to swipe a base in the blink of his opponent’s eye. Last season, he finished with 23 stolen bases out of 24 attempts, along with 32 hits, 25 RBIs, three doubles, and one home run. James, who is recovering from injury, will also be a key player for the Mustangs’ success this season. As a reclassified sophomore, he posted a .293 batting average with 29 hits, 24 RBIs, nine doubles, and two home runs.
Willis, now a senior, was often tormenting the bases last season, collecting 21 runs and six out of six stolen bases. He had 12 hits and 12 RBIs, three doubles, and a .353 batting average.
Green, who saw varsity play last season as a freshman, will return as a sophomore. He finished his season with a .250 batting average, including one home run and seven RBIs.
Ford, who gives the Mustangs a bit of left-handed flavor on the mound, will return as one of the five seniors. Last season, he performed well for McCracken, posting a 0.00 ERA in 14 innings with two wins and striking out 11. He collected six hits, two doubles, and a .353 batting average.
“Last year, we knew going in who our leaders were and who they were going to be,” He added. “This year, this group has to find that. So we’re going to try to play hard every day, be the best we can be, and try to survive and advance into the postseason. That’s our goal.”
For those seasoned members of the club, the hard work won’t stop after the first win of the year. The Mustangs will need to find leaders, as they had last season, who will embrace the role and put the team and teammates first.
The McCracken County Mustangs will open their season on the road, traveling to Clarksville, TN on March 21, before hosting their home opener at Edward Jones Field on March 22, facing off against Calloway County’s varsity Lakers.
