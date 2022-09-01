The start of the 2022 football season hasn’t gone the way head coach Jonathan Smith and his Mustangs had hoped. McCracken County is 0-2 through the first two weeks of play after facing some heavy-hitting opponents, but look to turn things around for their home opener on Friday.
They will host Graves County High School, another local team also looking to snap their 0-2 season, in what is bound to be a competitive football game from start to finish.
“In the first two weeks we haven’t played as good of football as we need to play,” Smith said. “We played two really good teams but we still need to do our part as coaches to put our kids in the right positions and the kids need to respond to what we are coaching them to do.”
A learning curve is inevitable with a new head coach and some first year football players, but Smith and his team hope that learning curve will start to favor their team this week.
Mustang returning quarterback Pryor Lamb has been making plays left and right and has been the main provider of points so far this season. McCracken has scored just three touchdowns this season, two against Paducah Tilghman and one against Bowling Green. Lamb has hauled in all three on the ground with three successful extra points by Sebastian Hutchins.
The Eagles have just one touchdown under their belt so far this season against Paducah Tilghman, courtesy of sophomore Kaden Gregory.
“Graves is a good ball club,” Smith said. “They have played two premier ball clubs just like we have, they have had some weaknesses exposed just like we have and I know they have been working their tail off to get better just like we have.”
The series between the Mustangs and Eagles is evenly split 3-3 since 2013, with Graves County claiming the most recent victory 49-16 last season.
As teams, the Mustangs have collected 170 rushing yards and 185 passing yards, while allowing 146 rushing and 290 passing yards. Graves has put up 160 rushing and 116 passing yards and given up 456 rushing yards and 213 passing yards.
As the Mustangs prepare for their home opener against the Eagles, Smith recognizes that his team needs to be firing on all cylinders on both sides of the ball in order to get the win.
“We’ve got to do a better job tackling, we’ve got to get consistent first downs so that our defense isn’t out on the field all the time and make sure they aren’t in a short field situation,” Smith said. “But our guys are getting better every week, they have a great attitude at practice and we are just going to continue to coach them.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Marquette Stadium where it will be a battle to see who will earn their first 2022 victory and who will have to fight another week to find it.
