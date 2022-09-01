The start of the 2022 football season hasn’t gone the way head coach Jonathan Smith and his Mustangs had hoped. McCracken County is 0-2 through the first two weeks of play after facing some heavy-hitting opponents, but look to turn things around for their home opener on Friday.

They will host Graves County High School, another local team also looking to snap their 0-2 season, in what is bound to be a competitive football game from start to finish.

