Playoff football, a time for high school football teams put their skills to the ultimate test in hopes of making it to their class state championship game. For McCracken County, that 6A playoff journey begins on Friday night on the road at Meade County.
The 2-8 Mustangs will have an uphill battle against the 5-5 Green Wave, but McCracken County head coach Jonathan Smith says the team is ready for what’s to come.
“When you get to the playoffs it’s important to understand that it is different,” Smith said. “But it’s nothing to be stressed out about and that’s something I’ve tried to focus on is not looking stressed as their coach, because I don’t want them to feel stressed because in the end we all start fresh with a 0-0 record for the playoffs.”
While McCracken County has only finished two games in the win column, Smith says the team has never given up and doesn’t expect that effort to change moving forward.
The bread and butter of the Mustangs offense has been a combination of stellar footwork from junior running back Zeno Cornelius and a healthy distribution of the ball in the air from quarterback Pryor Lamb to a variety of wide receivers.
Cornelius leads the Mustangs offense in rushing yards with 826 yards on 158 plays while scoring six touchdowns.
The passing game for McCracken County has been distributed among several receivers, with five athletes standing out. Jonathan Venable leads the way with 310 receiving yards on 24 receptions while adding a touchdown. Jack Bradley follows with 283 yards on 16 receptions and has brought in five touchdowns. Gavin Crass has 237 yards on 14 catches and two TD’s, Jordan Bridges has 210 yards on 24 catches and two scores and Dillon Ruxer has 15 receptions for 120 yards and one TD.
“I think we have several weapons offensively that can make a highlight film at any point in time,” Smith said. “We just have to go out there, see what they are giving us and take advantage of it.”
The play making quarterback Pryor Lamb has completed 118 passes on 207 attempts, thrown for 1,296 yards and has thrown 11 touchdowns. He’s also contributed 161 rushing yards on 83 plays and scored five touchdowns on the ground.
On defense Owen Vlach and Chase Dassing lead the way with 45 tackles on the season 19 solo and 26 assisted. Jack Bradley has 43 total with 29 of those being solo tackles. Venable, Bradley and Noah Nyberg have also been able to play the ball well and haul in 11 interceptions between the three of them. Venable has six on the season, one of which resulted in a TD, Nyberg has three and Bradley has two.
As a team the Mustangs have 1,356 rushing yards, 1,296 passing yards and have allowed 1,769 rushing and 1,978 passing yards.
Their upcoming opponents play both the run game and pass game fairly evenly, with 1,829 rushing yards and 1,859 passing yards on the season. Quarterback Andrew Millay has thrown for 1,719 yards, has thrown 21 TD passes and 10 interception on the season. Jacob Lacefield has dominated their run game with 1,073 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns and Jace Beavin has scored 10 TD’s on 916 receiving yards.
Smith says based on the film he has seen of Meade County they aren’t like any other team they have seen this season.
“They are pretty big and they like the ground and pound,” Smith said. “They have a really good wide receiver and their quarterback is really smart.”
Despite all of the talent that the Green Wave present, Smith and the Mustangs are ready for the challenge ahead.
“We have practiced hard this week and we are looking forward to going out to Meade this weekend,” Smith said.
Kickoff between the Mustangs and the Green Wave is set for 7 p.m. at Meade County High School in Brandenburg, Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.