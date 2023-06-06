McCracken County and Marshall County brought home four top-eight finishes over the weekend at the 2023 KHSAA 3A Track and Field Championships over the weekend in Lexington.
Saturday wrapped up the track and field season as the 1A championships took place Thursday and the 2A championships wrapped up on Friday.
The KHSAA awards the top-eight finishers in each of the events of the day with a podium finish and State Championship medals. Among those top finishers was McCracken County’s James Barragan. The sophomore competed in the Boys 100 and 200 Meter Dash events where he finished as the state runner-up in the 200 Meter with a time of 21.19 and finished third in the 100 Meter with a time of 10.82.
Fellow Mustang Caleb Joyce placed fifth in the Boys Pole Vault where he cleared a height of 14 feet and the Boys 4X400 Meter Relay team placed seventh with a time of 1:31.12 courtesy of Jeremiah Grogan, Corbin Knight, Joyce and Barragan.
Marshall County’s top finish came courtesy of the Boys 4X400 Meter Relay team. The team consisting of Tyler Orlandi, Ethan McMarty, Zander Maxlow and Preston Lamb earned the fifth-place spot with a time of 3:26.12.
Additionally, the Girls 4X100 Meter Relay team finished sixth. The team of Allie Burkeen, Rylee Thompson, Izzy Washburn and Presley Gallimore sprinted to a time of 49.74 to bring home their state hardware.
Thompson also competed in the Girls Long and Triple Jumps where she placed eighth in the Long with a distance of 16-5.25 and 11th in the Triple with a jump of 34-2 and Georgia Hall rounded out the top eight finishers in the Girls Discus where she placed eighth with a throw of 111-1.
To see the full results from the 3A Track and Field State Championship visit ky.milesplit.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.