Close games have become the norm when the boys basketball teams from McCracken County and Marshall County meet. Last season’s First Region championship game was a thriller, and another one could be in store when the Mustangs and Marshals face off in Friday’s region semifinals at Murray State University’s CFSB Center at 8 p.m.
McCracken has won 11 straight games against Marshall dating back to 2017, but they’ve come by an average of just 6.5 points and only two of those victories were by double digits. That span was highlighted by the Mustangs’ 43-42 victory in last year’s region championship game.
“It was very intense,” McCracken head coach Burlin Brower told The Sun on Thursday of what he remembers most about that game.
This season, the Mustangs outscored the Marshals 11-0 in overtime for a 64-53 win in Draffenville on Jan. 18 and added a 66-61 victory at home on Feb. 14. But with the first game being so early in the season and the Marshals missing Western Kentucky signee Zion Harmon due to injury in the second matchup, Brower doesn’t put too much stock in those results.
What the coach is putting stock in is just how well his team has been playing of late. The Mustangs (20-6) are currently riding a five-game win streak in which they’re averaging 79 points per game against just 48 for their opponents.
“We’ve been playing pretty good these last few games, so I hope it continues,” Brower said. “We’re playing well and rebounding well and playing really unselfishly. We’re moving the ball well, which is helping out a bunch.”
On the other side, the Marshals (12-9) have won eight of their past nine games and are hitting their stride after getting Harmon back from his injury-related absence. Harmon, a senior, is averaging 23.1 points per game on the season and erupted for 37 in Tuesday’s 72-59 region quarterfinal win over Graves County.
“He’s a difference-maker, no doubt,” Brower said of Harmon.
But the Mustang defense can’t get so focused on stopping Harmon at the expense of letting his supporting cast get open looks because they are more than capable of stepping up. With Harmon out, Colby Schroader (12 points), Kaden Driver (12), Quinn Smith (11) and Brady Miller (10) all scored in double figures in the Marshals’ five-point loss to the Mustangs in Paducah.
“Those other guys make shots,” Brower said. “Obviously they’re pretty good because they gave us all we wanted here at McCracken. You have to deal with Zion, but you can’t let other guys go off.”
Since the Mustangs lack the Division I caliber player that Harmon is, they’re going to need everyone to step up and contribute to get past the Marshals, Brower said. Players like seniors Noah Dumas and Ian McCune and juniors Ian Hart and Brant Brower are now expected to make plays on the big stage like Jackson Sivills — now a freshman playing at Murray State — did in years past.
“Our kids have been here before, but we’ve got kids in different roles,” Brower said. “Even though we won it (the region tournament) last year, Noah Dumas is in a different role now and the (main) guy. When things went bad last year, we looked to get the ball to Jackson. But this year, Ian McCune and Ian Hart and Brant have to make plays. All those guys have to step up.”
Sivills scored 21 points in last year’s region championship game, while Dumas chipped in 12. Dumas (15.5 points per game) has proven all season that he’s capable of taking on the leading role while getting solid contributions from the likes of Hart (12.3), McCune (10.7) and Brower (10).
And their coach likes what he’s gotten from his reserves, including junior Max Blackwell and sophomore Jack McCune.
Brower said the play of his bench is going to be key against the Marshals on Friday.
“We’ve had some starters that have struggled or got in some foul trouble in parts of games, and we really don’t miss a beat when Jack McCune and Max Blackwell come in the game right now,” he said. “We feel like we can go to guys on our bench and get some help from them when some of our main guys come out of the game.”
To get the win and advance to their fourth straight region championship game, the Mustangs just have to continue playing with the same confidence they’ve shown throughout this postseason, Brower said.
“We can’t let our emotions get the best of us,” he said. “We have to be confident in what we do.”
