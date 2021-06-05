The Mayfield Cardinals saw their season come to an end on Saturday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the First Region Tournament, falling to McCracken County 15-0 in three innings.
The Cardinals were simply outmatched by the Mustangs’ experience and deep roster as McCracken put up a quick 15 runs on eight hits, drawing six walks and striking out just twice.
Mayfield finishes its season with an 11-22 record and will look to up that win total next season as they’ll return everyone in 2022.
McCracken received big days at the plate from the top of its lineup as Ben Higdon and Nate Lang led the way. Higdon went 2-for-2 with three runs and three RBIs while Lang added a 3-for-3 effort with four RBIs and three runs.
Rivers Moffatt got the start on the bump for the Mustangs, tossing three
innings of two-hit, scoreless baseball.
With its win, McCracken County advances to the tournament semifinals to face Marshall County.
In their most recent meeting, the Mustangs defeated the Marshals 10-2 on May 18.
