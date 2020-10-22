For Michael Wiersema and his 14 McCracken County boys soccer seniors, tonight can mean eternity.
In front of them: a chance to be First Region champions for the first time since 2016, and just the second time in the school’s short — but bright — soccer history.
All the Mustangs (10-2-3) have to do is top defending-champion and Second District stalwarts Marshall County (13-1-1) and its loaded bus full of seniors on its home of Colburn Field, dodging the deft and balanced scoring and superb keeping the Marshals have exhibited all season.
Or, in layman’s terms: drive through Hell and back again.
“There’s nothing that’s going to be easy about the task,” Wiersema said. “For us to be the best, we have to beat the best at their place, and it’s a step that our team needs to take.”
Wiersema, his staff, and his players — if anything — are prepared for this particular moment.
For the seniors, this is their third chance at a regional crown in four years, as the Mustangs made it to both the 2017 and 2019 games during their tenure. This isn’t some foreign position. It’s an expectation. And a makeshift 2020 pandemic-painted schedule, with games dropping on a moment’s notice, reflected as such. One can look back and see McCracken County passed on the fattening, empty calories of colloquial cupcakes, and instead opted for the whole-wheat fiber diet — with eight matches played against opponents now representing in their respective regional finals: Daviess County, Henderson County, South Warren, Warren Central, Elizabethtown, Central Hardin, Evansville Memorial and the Marshals.
The record against those opponents: 3-2-3, with ties against the Marshals, Central Hardin and Henderson County, losses to Daviess County and South Warren, and victories against Evansville Memorial, Warren Central and Elizabethtown.
“My philosophy is if we’re going to go as far as we want to go, right now and through the first few rounds of the state tournament, we would not see somebody that we’ve already seen,” Wiersema said, also noting his Mustangs were set to face current No. 3 team Kentucky Country Day to start the 2020 season, before preset schedules were tossed to the side.
The matchup
On Oct. 3, the Marshals and the Mustangs played 80 minutes and went nil-nil at Mercy Health Field in Paducah.
Both teams had fair chances.
Both teams failed to capitalize.
“I’m sure they feel like they let us off the hook, and I’m sure we feel like that we left them off the hook,” Wiersema said. “And it’s going to be harder (tonight), being at their place (on Colburn Field).”
Up to this point, the Marshals have had 17 players combine for 65 goals in 15 games, led by a superb combo in forward William Lynch (13 goals, three assists) and forward Collin Riley (nine goals, one assist). Senior Kiefer Court has played point guard, adding six goals and a team-best eight dimes, while senior keeper Ben Burkeen is atop the state leaderboard in shutouts (10).
The Mustangs are a mirror image, talent-wise. Fourteen players have scored at least one goal for McCracken County with assists dished on 37 of 48 scores (77.1%), with senior forward Caleb Madison (10 goals, five assists), senior midfielder Dylan Deweese (seven goals, five assists), senior forward Riley Skinner (six goals, three assists) and senior midfielder Reese Bohde (six goals, four assists) carrying the heft.
Even better for the Mustangs is the healthy return of Madison (two weeks) and Skinner (one month), who both returned for Tuesday’s 4-0 thrashing of Murray in the First Region semifinals in Draffenville after missing a combined six weeks of time.
Senior keeper Gavin O’Donley — a three-year starter who didn’t give up a single goal to the Second District in his career, and gave up one goal to the First Region this season — has made 55 saves in 15 games, while allowing just 13 goals and notching six shutouts.
“Hopefully, it’s a quiet confidence that we’ve put in some work,” Wiersema added. “We’ve done things, hopefully, the right way. But the bottom line is: it doesn’t matter. No matter what anyone’s done here, the game starts 0-0 (tonight).”
Heath bars
Among one of the more unique X-factors of the game: McCracken County assistant Donnie Heath.
The native Marshall Countian and longtime Marshal boys soccer star, assistant coach, head coach and defending First Region title skipper has comfortably assumed the role of Wiersema’s top assistant this season.
On one hand, he’s watched every single one of the kids dressed in orange-and-blue grow and become this talented — a lot of it under his and first-year Marshall County boys soccer coach Bryan “B.B.” Blevins’ watch. Soccer success is in his bloodline. And like so many before him, Colburn Field is hallowed ground.
On the other hand, McCracken County is his new, undivided focus. He resigned from Marshall County after a stellar 2019 season to be closer to family, and took on a more shadowed — yet pivotal — role in Paducah.
“When Donnie took the job here, another (unnamed) coach at Marshall called me up and said, ‘I want you to know that you got the best head coach at our school, in any sport,’ ” Wiersema said. “He has been great for our preparation ... and his attention to detail, and the scouting reports that he’s put together, and the professionalism and commitment he’s brought ... it has been a shot in the arm to us.”
Mustangs motor Murray in Marshall County
Tuesday’s pea-soup-fog wasn’t enough to choke up McCracken County, which used three second-half goals to rattle past the Murray Tigers 4-0, in order to arrive into tonight.
Up 1-0 at the half, sophomore Josh Kuntz placed a perfect corner kick for another sophomore in Nathan King in the 59th minute, and a header around Tigers senior keeper Nathan Rogers — near tops in the state with eight shutouts — made it 2-0.
A 2-0 advantage has often been termed “the most unsafe lead in the game,” so the Mustangs wasted little time doubling it, with Deweese and sophomore midfielder Ari Obando scoring in the 60th and 64th minutes, respectively.
Tonight’s game time: 6 p.m.
McCRACKEN COUNTY 4, MURRAY 0
SCORING
First Half — 9’ MC Hayes Parish (unassisted).
Second Half — 59’ MC Nathan King (Josh Kuntz assists, corner), 60’ MC Dylan Deweese (unassisted), 64’ MC Ari Obando (Noah Jeffords assists).
STATISTICS
Saves: MC Gavin O’Donley 4, MC Grayson Parish 1.
RECORDS
McCracken County 10-2-3, Murray 13-4.
