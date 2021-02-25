Don’t overlook Thursday’s slate of high school basketball games. The McCracken County boys are hosting Lyon County in a battle of the top teams in their respective regions in what lines up to be an exciting contest. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena.
“The kids are excited about it,” McCracken head coach Burlin Brower told The Sun on Wednesday. “They’ve been hearing that Lyon is the No. 1 team in the Second Region, and we’ll have a shot to knock off a good team like that.”
The Lyons are also looking forward to this battle of top-tier teams.
“Any time you can go to McCracken and play those guys down there and feel like you have a chance to win, it’s exciting. I think our guys are really looking forward to the challenge,” Lyons head coach Ryan Perry told The Sun on Wednesday. “McCracken County is the cream of the crop — they’re really, really good. We want to go there and mix it up and kind of see where we stack up.”
The First Region-leading Mustangs have amassed a 14-4 record against a relatively difficult slate of opponents this season, and Lyon County represents the latest challenge.
“We’re trying to put our kids in as many uncomfortable situations as they can get in,” Brower said. “We’re trying to put our kids in tough situations to learn how to handle adversity, and I see this game being another one of those times.”
The Lyons (17-3) got out to a 14-0 start this year and have put up some gaudy point totals. They’ve scored over 80 points in 10 games — including three games of 90-plus and two of 100-plus — in a fast-paced offense led by freshman guard Travis Perry.
Perry is averaging 27.1 points per game on the season and surpassed 2,000 career points on Tuesday courtesy of his 34-point outing in the Lyons’ win over Crittenden County. But, Brower said, the Mustangs can’t overlook junior forward Jackson Shoulders, who is the Lyons’ second-leading scorer at 14.7 points per game and leading rebounder with nine per contest.
“The Shoulders kid is a big part of their team,” he said. “He’s a big body in the paint and is a big rebounder.”
Brower described the Lyons as a “really good basketball team,” adding that they present a defensive dilemma.
“Obviously you can’t let Perry go off for a bunch of points, but you also have to contain other people. You can’t put so much attention on him that you leave all those other shooters open,” he said. “There are going to be stretches where Perry may go for eight or 10 points straight. We just have to learn how to handle that stuff and learn how to execute and not give up big runs.”
In two of the Lyons’ losses this season, Owensboro Catholic and Murray put together a blueprint in slowing down their up-tempo offense and limiting Perry in the process. Perry scored 13 and 16 points against those two opponents, respectively, and the team was held to its lowest point totals (47 and 50) of the season. So the Lyons will undoubtedly look to quicken the pace of Thursday’s game.
“We have to make shots and have a good pace and get up and down the court and continue to play the way we’ve been successful all season,” Ryan Perry said. “I don’t think McCracken is going to want to play at the pace we play at, and we definitely don’t want to play a slowed-down pace, so it’s going to be a battle.”
Helping to set that pace for the Mustangs will be senior point guard Noah Dumas. Perry said he’s a “big fan” of Dumas but knows he’ll present challenges for the Lyons.
“The Dumas kid is a really hard matchup because he’s so good with the ball in his hands, and he shoots the ball well and is a really good defender,” he said. “We’re definitely going to have to try to contain him and keep him out of the lane and keep him from seeing his shots go in.”
But Dumas isn’t the only player the Lyons are concerned with, as Perry described the Mustangs as a “loaded team” and also highlighted junior Ian Hart and senior Ian McCune.
“Ian Hart is a guy that worries me a little bit. He’s such a matchup problem with his length and his size, and he can shoot the ball from all over the court. He’s a guy we’re trying to figure out what to do with,” he said. “And Ian McCune is a really good player that is a matchup problem because of his physicality. He can go inside and play around the basket.”
The last time these teams played — Dec. 18, 2018 — the Mustangs won 64-37, and Perry cited Thursday’s matchup as another “big challenge” for his team. But that just makes the payoff that much greater should the Lyons come away victorious.
“Our guys have done a lot of things this year that they haven’t done before, so it’d be another one of those things to get a win over a good quality team,” he said. “It would show growth to get a win against a team like this, and it would propel us into postseason play from a momentum and confidence standpoint.”
