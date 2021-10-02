Taking on one of the best teams in the state, McCracken County put up a good fight against Daviess County, falling 51-20 on Friday. The Panthers found success with fourth-down conversions, completing 4 of 6 tries to give themselves the advantage throughout the game.
Quarterback Joe Humphreys had a stellar night against the Mustangs as he was the first to score on the night with a QB keeper at the 8:23 mark.
A two-point conversion followed and put the Panthers made their mark.
McCracken did well at keeping them from scoring in their second go around and forced them to punt, giving McCracken some momentum to score.
At the 3:15 mark in the first quarter, Jeremiah Hughes tiptoed down the left side of the field, past several defenders and found the end zone as part of his 22 rush, 144 yard night.
Just like that, the Mustangs found themselves down one after the PAT and went for the onside kick to try to keep the momentum alive.
“We got the stop on the second serious but just couldn’t convert,” McCracken County head coach Marc Clark said.
From there Daviess found their success converting on fourth down starting with a short four and two scenario followed by a four and four.
It was again Humphreys who started off the second quarter with the TD and another two point conversion in what would be his second of four touchdowns on the night. He completed 25 of 32 passing attempts with 335 yards. In comparison, McCracken quarterback Pryor Lamb completed 11 of 23 for 137 yards and one TD.
Later in the second half Humphreys found fellow Panther Cole Burch for the touchdown pass, giving them a 23-7 cushion.
But McCracken fought right back within the minute when Pryor found Zach Sims who ran up the middle for the Mustang touchdown.
A two-point conversion would follow but with no success.
“We had some times where we were effective running the football, but then once you started getting into that and the scoreboard is what it is,"said Clark.
The Panthers ended the half with a touchdown pass to Carter Hamilton with just 21.9 seconds to play and a 37-13 lead going into the locker room.
McCracken marched their way down the field midway through the third quarter and had the end zone in sight and would have given the Mustangs a much needed boost. Ultimately Daviess would pick the ball off at the 1-yard line at the 5:52 mark and would make their way to the other end of the field.
Humphreys launched the deep ball down field to Decker Renfrow who finished off the play in the end zone for a 44-13 exclamation on the game.
Daviess would add one more score to the board and it looked like it would be just about over but the Mustangs had one last effort late in the game.With 3:40 left in the ball game, Pryor took things into his own hands and brought the ball into scoring territory for the last scoring play of the game.
The hard fought effort ultimately didn’t pay off in a win for the Mustangs but will look ahead to next week’s game against South Warren on Oct. 8.
