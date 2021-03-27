The McCracken County baseball team is looking to get back to the state title game after being off for the entirety of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mustangs are one of the top teams in the First Region and are looking to get back to their winning ways starting Tuesday when they host Carlisle County.
The last game the Mustangs played was on June 9, 2019, in the state title game against Tates Creek in what was a 4-2 loss.
Head coach Zach Hobbs said it will take a combined team effort for the Mustangs to make another deep postseason run.
“We need our juniors and seniors to continue to do what they have done and be leaders for our program. We have a lot of experience returning, and we need to depend on them,” Hobbs said. “Seniors Brandon Dodd, Ben Higdon and Grant Godwin all played in the state championship game in 2019. Senior Braden Vinyard and junior Jack Bennett will be catching for us, and they will both do a really good job behind the plate.”
Senior Rivers Moffatt and junior Cameron Willis will be at second base, and junior Dylan Riley will be playing most of the innings at shortstop. Godwin, Bennett and sophomore Eli James will be anchoring third base. At first base, Dodd, James and Jude Farley will be playing. In the outfield, Higdon, Godwin, Dodd, junior Cooper Ford, sophomore Nate Lang and senior Austin Harper will be splitting time.
Hobbs also named several pitchers that will need to have good seasons for McCracken County to have success. The pitching staff includes Higdon, Josh Tucker, Bennett, Godwin, Moffatt, Landen Jones, Ross Aldridge, Willis, Davis Beale and Ford.
Some of the Mustangs’ players were able to play summer ball and stay sharp preparing for this season, so there are no worries about being rusty, Hobbs said.
“It was not really that difficult once we were able to get back to work,” he said. “The hardest part was waiting around for it to be safe enough to bring our guys back on campus. Luckily, most of the guys played on summer teams and fall teams and the players stayed pretty sharp.”
The Mustangs’ schedule is a difficult one from top to bottom. Hobbs said they are looking forward to a good challenge and are not concerned about the tough schedule. In fact, they are welcoming it.
“We want to play the best competition possible to help prepare us for the postseason,” Hobbs said. “We are not concerned with the outcome of the games. We are concerned about our development as a team and controlling the parts of the game we can control.”
Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County are two of the premier teams in the region, and they will play each other twice in the span of a week. On April 27, the Blue Tornado will host the Mustangs and then the next week, on May 4, McCracken will have Tilghman at home.
The district games are important, Hobbs said, but his team has one focus in mind, and that is to improve every game.
“Obviously, district games are important, and we are excited about the teams we play from across the state, but every day is an opportunity for us to get better,” he said. “We pride ourselves on trying to have the same intensity and focus regardless of the opponent that day.”
