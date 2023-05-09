The Area One Championship track and field meet took place over the weekend at McCracken County High School. With the end of the 2023 season right around the corner, the Area One Championship brought schools together from the First and Second Regions to prepare for the regional championships.
McCracken County’s boys team won the team event with a score of 123, with the Calloway County girls winning the female side of the meet with a score of 109. For list of the full results from the meet visit results.midsouthracetiming.com
