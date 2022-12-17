In the highly anticipated matchup between the undefeated McCracken County and Marshall County programs, only one remained with a perfect unblemished record. On Friday night, the McCracken County Mustangs battled until the final second, handing Marshall County its first loss this season with a 48-44 finish.

Although the Mustangs took an early 10-4 lead in the first quarter of the contest, Marshall County kept McCracken’s defense working from start to finish, with Alex Staples leading the Marshals. However, McCracken County’s Carson Purvis took the first shot to kick off scoring to send Strawberry Hills into an uproar of excitement.

