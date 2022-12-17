In the highly anticipated matchup between the undefeated McCracken County and Marshall County programs, only one remained with a perfect unblemished record. On Friday night, the McCracken County Mustangs battled until the final second, handing Marshall County its first loss this season with a 48-44 finish.
Although the Mustangs took an early 10-4 lead in the first quarter of the contest, Marshall County kept McCracken’s defense working from start to finish, with Alex Staples leading the Marshals. However, McCracken County’s Carson Purvis took the first shot to kick off scoring to send Strawberry Hills into an uproar of excitement.
With both teams heading into the regional matchup undefeated, each shot taken by either team left the sidelines tense with wonder and excitement.
McCracken County continued to lead over Marshall County in the second quarter, with Jack McCune commanding the court. However, by halftime, the Mustangs led by an uncomfortable 21-18. Unfortunately for McCracken, the Marshals were looming with a game plan to overtake their rivals on the court.
Staples tied it at 21-21 in the third quarter, but McCracken County’s Jack Bradley pushed the Mustang lead to 24-21 with less than five minutes left in the quarter. Minutes later, Logan Davis tied it up again against the Mustangs, making it 31-31 with 2:36 left.
Ian Hart, whose dominating presence controlled the court, was fouled by Marshall County, allowing his team to take a 34-31 lead with one minute left in the third quarter. The back-and-forth battle continued into the fourth quarter, where Marshall County took its first lead.
The Marshals were ahead 37-36 in the fourth quarter. However, the Mustangs kept fighting against Marshall County. Foul trouble for both teams in the final quarter kept the game close until the contest’s last seconds, where McCracken County sealed the victory 48-44.
McCune led his team with 14 points, tied with Staples in scoring. However, it was McCune to erase Marshall County’s perfect record in the fourth quarter at the free throw line. During the fourth quarter alone, McCune collected six points from Marshall County, landing in foul trouble.
McCracken County 48, Marshall County 44
Marshall County 4 14 13 13 — 44
McCracken County 10 11 13 14 — 48
MARSHALL CO: A. Staples 14, L. Parker 6, T. Wall 6, L. Davis 5, H. Wallace 3, W. Moore 2, O. Phelps 2, C. Binkley 2. FIELD GOALS: 13 (A. Staples 4, Parker 3, W. Moore 2, O. Phelps, L. Davis, C. Binkley). 3-POINTERS: 5 (T. Wall 3, A. Staples, H. Wallace). FREE THROWS: 6/8. RECORD: 6-1.
MCCRACKEN CO: J. McCune 14, C. Purvis 10, I. Hart 10, J. Bradley 3, C. Miller 3, J. Venable 3, D. Jackson 3, J. Bridges 2. FIELD GOALS: 9 (J. McCune 4, I. Hart 3, D. Jackson). 3-POINTERS: 5 (C. Purvis 3, J. Bradley, C. Miller). FREE THROWS: 14/19. RECORD: 7-0.
McCracken County 69, Marshall County 27
The McCracken County Lady Mustangs continue to notch wins with a dominating presence against opponents. In the regional rivalry matchup against the visiting Marshall County Lady Marshals, the Lady Mustangs finished with a hefty SCORE finish at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena.
The Friday night contest started with a dazzling basket from Claire Johnson, and from there, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs surged, with Destiny Thomas continuing to leave her mark on the court at Strawberry Hills.
Thomas led all scorers in the contest with 25 points. Johnson finished behind her with 17, and Mikee Buchanan rounded the trio with 15 points.
By halftime, the Lady Mustangs led 51-17 against Marshall County. However, despite attempts from the Lady Marshals, the team could not break through McCracken County’s dominating defense from start to finish in the contest.
Thomas continued to control the court in the second half of the matchup against the Lady Marshals. In the third quarter alone, the senior collected eight of the 16 points scored. Caroline Sivills and Johnson assisted in pushing the Mustang lead to 67-25 before heading into the fourth.
The two teams finished with four combined points in the fourth quarter, despite younger athletes coming into the game. The Lady Mustangs earned the team’s ninth victory this season, pushing the Marshall County record to 3-4.
Marshall County 9 8 8 2 — 27
McCracken County 30 21 16 2 — 69
MARSHALL CO: C. Henson 10, G. Hall 8, L. Schroeder 3, C. Body 2, P. Weitlauf 2, M. Morton. FIELD GOALS: 4 (C. Henson 3, P. Weitlauf). 3-POINTERS: 0. FREE THROWS: 6/11. RECORD: 3-4.
MCCRACKEN CO: D. Thomas 25, C. Johnson 17, M. Buchanan 15, C. Sivills 10, J. Bufford 3, J. Skaggs 2. FIELD GOALS: 24 (D. Thomas 9, C. Sivills 5, M. Buchanan 5, C. Johnson 4, J. Skaggs). 3-POINTERS: 3 (C. Johnson, J. Bufford, M. Buchanan). FREE THROWS: 12/14. RECORD: 9-0.
