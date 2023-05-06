In the first meetup between the McCracken County Mustangs and Lyon County Lyons since the 2021 season, the Mustangs hosted the visiting Lyons on Friday. The Mustangs defeated the Lyons with a 5-0 victory as Ross Aldridge controlled the tempo of the contest with a complete game.
Both Lyon and McCracken made it to the 2021 KHSAA State Tournament. However, they watched their seasons end at the hands of the Trinity Shamrocks in the Final Four and State Championship at Legends Field in Lexington. They will both face Trinity on Saturday afternoon in the Mustang Invitational.
Aldridge won in the Friday matchup, throwing seven innings on the mound for the Mustangs. The junior allowed three hits and struck out four on 90 pitches.
The Mustangs jumped on the board first, plating three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Nate Lang led off with a six-pitch walk but became the second out as Miller Green grounded into a fielder’s choice. The next batter, Eli James, ripped an RBI single to left field, allowing Green. Zach Sims kept the inning alive with a line drive to right field, moving James to third base.
McCracken County moved to 2-0 with a single by Jude Farley, scoring James and allowing Sims to advance to third base. Sims scored as Weston Miller hit a hard ground ball, reaching on an error by Lyon County. Miller advanced to second on the error as courtesy runner Noah Nyberg moved to third. However, the Lyons escaped the inning with a popout to short by Griffin Cantrell.
Aldridge continued to silence Lyon County’s bats in the second inning. The hurler faced three batters, sitting down Lyon in order.
At the top of the third, Lyon County’s Drew Richie reached first base on an error by McCracken County. However, Richie ended up stranded on base as Aldridge struck out the next two batters and induced a ground out to end the inning.
Green led off the bottom of the third inning, reaching on an error by Lyon County. The junior advanced to second base on the same error, moving to scoring position for the Mustangs. A sacrifice fly by James moved the score to 4-0 as Green scored. The inning continued with two outs as a strikeout of Sims as Farley singled to center field on a hard line drive. Farley’s courtesy runner Nyberg scored on an RBI double by Miller to make it 5-0.
Eli Baker broke Aldridge’s no-hitter in the top of the fourth inning with a hard ground ball that moved between third and short. After a balk, Baker advanced to second base after a balk but was left in scoring position as Aiden Waters became the third out to end Lyon County’s threat.
McCracken County threatened in the bottom of the fourth inning but could not produce a run, keeping a five-run lead heading into the late innings.
Like the previous inning, McCracken County had an opportunity to move ahead as the Mustangs loaded the bases. Miller drew a two-out walk to start the momentum. Then Zander Smith and Caleb Ehling went back-to-back with singles. However, a strikeout from Lang ended the inning and McCracken’s opportunity to extend the Stang lead.
With one out in the top of the sixth inning, Austin Spears doubled to left field with a scorching knock. However, Spears remained at second base as the next two batters went down in order.
Brady Belt took the loss for Lyon County. The sophomore hurler worked four innings, allowing five hits, five runs (two earned), and four walks while striking out five.
Hudson Phillips appeared in relief for the Lyons. The seventh grader worked two innings, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out one of 10 batters.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 5, LYON COUNTY 0
LCHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-3-2
MCHS 3 0 2 0 0 0 X — 5-8-1
WP: R. Aldridge; LP: B. Belt
2B: LCHS — A. Spears; MCHS — W. Miller
TB: LCHS — A. Spears 2, E. Baker 1, J. Bingham 1; MCHS — W. Miller 2, E. James 2, J. Farley 2, C. Ehlings 1, Z. Smith 1, Z. Sims 1
SB: MCHS — M. Green 2, N. Nyberg, C. Ehling, N. Lang
RECORDS: McCracken County (21-8); Lyon County (17-7)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.