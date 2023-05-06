Ross Aldridge

McCracken County junior Ross Aldridge claimed the victory in the 5-0 Friday matchup, throwing seven innings on the mound for the Mustangs against the visiting Lyon County Lyons. The junior allowed three hits and struck out four on 90 pitches.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

In the first meetup between the McCracken County Mustangs and Lyon County Lyons since the 2021 season, the Mustangs hosted the visiting Lyons on Friday. The Mustangs defeated the Lyons with a 5-0 victory as Ross Aldridge controlled the tempo of the contest with a complete game.

Both Lyon and McCracken made it to the 2021 KHSAA State Tournament. However, they watched their seasons end at the hands of the Trinity Shamrocks in the Final Four and State Championship at Legends Field in Lexington. They will both face Trinity on Saturday afternoon in the Mustang Invitational.

