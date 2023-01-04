McCracken County hosted a tri-team wrestling meet with Calloway County and Fulton City joining the competition. With the opportunity to host a meet being few and far between, the Mustangs honored their senior wrestlers in front of their home crowd.
This year’s roster boasts five seniors including Jayson Davis, Cole Hawthorne, Conner Tilford, Colin Tolar and Ariel Workman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.