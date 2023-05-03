On Tuesday night, the highly anticipated matchup between Second District rivals occurred at Edward Jones Field between the visiting Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado and McCracken County Mustangs. With a duel of pitchers, the Mustangs came out on top for win No. 20, defeating the Blue Tornado 1-0.
Senior Zach Sims claimed the victory for McCracken County, keeping the Mustangs’ 25-game win streak over Paducah Tilghman intact. The lefty hurler worked six innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out eight on 86 pitches.
In the loss, Paducah Tilghman junior Gunner Massey threw a complete game for the Blue Tornado. Massey worked six innings, allowing two hits, one run (earned), and two walks while striking out seven on 87 pitches.
Tilghman senior Devin Kiebler led off the top of the first inning with a single that dropped in no-man’s land between the infield and center. However, Kiebler went down as the first out as Jude Farley’s throw from home plate caught the senior Tornado stealing second.
The next batter, Jalen Seay, struck out on five pitches before Levin East drew a walk to keep the inning alive. Unfortunately, Tilghman’s momentum ended with a strikeout of Massey to send McCracken County back to the dugout.
McCracken County went scoreless in the bottom of the first inning. However, Scout Moffatt gave the Mustangs its first hit with a single to right field. The Blue Tornado escaped the inning with a double play as Miller Green hit directly to shortstop. Neither Moffatt nor Green beat the throw to keep the inning alive.
Paducah Tilghman went down in order in the top of the second as Sims struck out Caleb Payne, Burke Waggoner, and Elijah Hamilton on 14 pitches.
At the bottom of the second inning, McCracken County struck with two outs. Despite a flyout by Eli James and a ground out from Sims, Farley took first base after being hit. The next batter, Weston Miller, tripled to right field, landing with enough room for courtesy runner Brice Wurth to plate a run for McCracken County to make it 1-0.
Massey singled in the top of the fourth to give Tilghman its second hit in the matchup. The next batter, Payne, grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing courtesy runner Anias Nunn to advance to second. However, the Mustangs escaped the inning and ended the Blue Tornado threat as Waggoner grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
McCracken County had an opportunity to add on in the bottom of the sixth inning as Caleb Ehling drew a six-pitch walk. Then Lang hit a hard ground ball and reached on a Tilghman error. During Moffatt’s time at the plate, Ehling and Lang stole third and second, moving into scoring position. However, Tilghman kept the Mustangs scoreless as Green grounded into a fielder’s choice with Ehling out at home plate.
The inning continued as James collected a four-pitch walk with two outs to load the bases. Unfortunately, the McCracken County rally ended with Sims striking out to head into the seventh inning.
Green appeared in relief for McCracken County and earned the save. The junior hurler faced three batters, inducing a line out, pop out, and ground out to send McCracken home with a win.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 1, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 0
PTHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-2-2
MCHS 0 1 0 0 0 0 X — 1-2-0
WP: Z. Sims; LP: G. Massey; S: M. Green
TB: PTHS — G. Massey 1, D. Kiebler 1; MCHS — W. Miller 3, S. Moffatt 1
SB: MCHS — C. Ehling, N. Lang
CS: PTHS — D. Kiebler; MCHS — N. Nyberg
RECORDS: McCracken County (20-8); Paducah Tilghman (15-7)
