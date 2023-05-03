On Tuesday night, the highly anticipated matchup between Second District rivals occurred at Edward Jones Field between the visiting Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado and McCracken County Mustangs. With a duel of pitchers, the Mustangs came out on top for win No. 20, defeating the Blue Tornado 1-0.

Senior Zach Sims claimed the victory for McCracken County, keeping the Mustangs’ 25-game win streak over Paducah Tilghman intact. The lefty hurler worked six innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out eight on 86 pitches.

