Night two of the First Region boys basketball tournament got rolling with a the highly anticipated matchup between the Marshall County Marshals and McCracken County Mustangs on Thursday night. Earlier in the season the Marshals got the best of the contest, defeating McCracken 57-53. This go around, the Mustangs got their revenge when it mattered, advancing with a 62-45 win.

It was a tale of two halves as McCracken County dominated in the first half, leading by as much as 24 points in the opening half. Marshall went on a big 16-0 run throughout the latter half of the third quarter and opening minutes of the fourth to get within eight, but the large deficit the Mustangs had built would be enough to hold the victory.

