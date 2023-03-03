Night two of the First Region boys basketball tournament got rolling with a the highly anticipated matchup between the Marshall County Marshals and McCracken County Mustangs on Thursday night. Earlier in the season the Marshals got the best of the contest, defeating McCracken 57-53. This go around, the Mustangs got their revenge when it mattered, advancing with a 62-45 win.
It was a tale of two halves as McCracken County dominated in the first half, leading by as much as 24 points in the opening half. Marshall went on a big 16-0 run throughout the latter half of the third quarter and opening minutes of the fourth to get within eight, but the large deficit the Mustangs had built would be enough to hold the victory.
The CFSB Most Outstanding Player of the Game was awarded to Jack Bradley after the game. Bradley got things rolling for the Mustangs as he posted nine points, all from behind the arc and finished with 11 points on the night.
“I was just feeling confident in my shot, my coaches have been preaching to me all season to stay focused and to keep shooting and that’s what I did,” Bradley said. “This feels good but we are still looking for that championship game, we still want to get to state so right now we are just playing game by game.”
Along with the nine points from Bradley, the Mustangs opened up the night with a 23-point first quarter as the Mustangs seemed to fire on all cylinders. Marshall on the other hand put up 13 points of their own as turnovers due to frantic play plagued them early.
Holding the Marshals to just six second quarter points would be key to the Mustangs leading by 24 points. That deficit came early in the second half after McCracken posted a 38-19 deficit heading into the break.
“This was really big for our guys, Marshall is a good team and they just aren’t a good matchup for our guys,” McCracken County head coach Dustin Roberts said. “They are very physical and well coached, but we played well early on, made some shots and did a really good job defensively.”
Marshall County came alive in the third quarter, determined to bounce back from the major deficit. And that they did. After trailing 46-22, the Marshals would go on a 16-point run and cut that deficit to eight points early in the fourth quarter. Trey Wall took control of the run with a pair of long balls and two free throws for eight points in the quarter and an eventual eight-point night. The run was capped off by Marshall County senior Logan Davis who ended the night with seven points.
“We made some silly mistakes, throwing the ball away and dribbling into spots where we don’t need to dribble in against that kind of defense,” Roberts said. “I told them to take a deep breath grab the ball, told them ‘don’t dribble into those spots, don’t make those passes, this is what we need to look for’ and our guys found it.”
Jack McCune ended the fun for the Marshals as he sank a pair of free throws at the 6:55 mark in the final frame to stop the Marshals run. McCune would end the night with a game-high 14 points tied with Carson Purvis.
McCracken would secure the 16-9 fourth quarter scoring to cap off the night and advance with a final score 62-45. The Mustangs advance to the CFSB First Region boys tournament semifinals where they will meet the Carlisle County Comets on Saturday, March 4 at 2:30 p.m.
McCracken County 23 15 8 16 — 62
Marshall County 13 6 17 9 — 45
MCC: C. Purvis 14, J. McCune 14, J. Bradley 11, C. Miller 8, I. Hart 8, J. Venable 5, J. Klope 2
MC: Moore 9, T. Wall 8, A. Staples 8, L. Davis 7, C. Binkley 4, L. Parker 4, H. Wallace 3, T. Robertson 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.