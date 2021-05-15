Baseball has been a part of McCracken County senior Ben Higdon’s life for as long as he can remember. From T-ball to varsity baseball, the love that Higdon has for the game hasn’t faltered.
“I’ve played baseball for as long as I can remember,” Higdon told The Sun. “Probably since I was about 3 (years old). I fell in love with the game around my second year in T-ball. I had a great coach who helped me a lot.”
Along with the coach who helped shaped Higdon’s love, his parents, Julie and Philip Higdon, encouraged and supported their oldest son from his early days on the baseball diamond.
“My dad and I used to throw every day when he got home from work,” he said. “My mom always encouraged me and helped me out too.”
Even in the present day, spectators at McCracken County baseball games can hear the cheers of his mother in the crowd supporting Ben and his younger brother, Daniel, who also dresses out for varsity games.
In the fall, the McCracken standout will head to the University of Memphis in Tennessee where he will study business and continue playing baseball for the Tigers.
“Ultimately, I went with Memphis because of the coaching staff down there and how they made me feel wanted,” Higdon said. “A lot of people around me told me how great Coach (Daron) Schoenrock was. When I got to talk to him, I couldn’t have agreed more.”
It was Schoenrock’s kindness that led Higdon to the moment when he knew the University of Memphis would be his future home.
“If I had to pick a moment, it would be when I received a handwritten letter for Christmas from Coach Schoenrock wishing my family well and checking in on me,” he said. “That meant a lot considering handwritten letters are almost obsolete now, and it was just an awesome gesture of what kind of a person he is.”
Higdon’s future skipper entered his 16th season with the Tigers going into the season this year and has over 30 years of coaching under his belt.
As he finishes up his last season as a Mustang, Higdon led his team in a variety of statistics ranging from three home runs to 34 runs batted in entering play Friday and was ranked among the KHSAA’s Top 25 for batting average (15th, .519), hits (3rd, 42), doubles (8th, 11), RBIs (11th, 34) and runs scored (10th, 35).
As he prepares to depart McCracken County, Higdon offered some words of advice to his younger teammates.
“Some advice I’d give to Daniel and the rest of the guys would have to be to just buy into the program,” he said. “Be good listeners and have intensity in everything, whether it is practice, a game against a lesser team or the state championship. Just do everything with intent.”
