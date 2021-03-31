The McCracken County boys basketball team is right back where it was last season — preparing for its KHSAA Sweet 16 opening-round game at Rupp Arena in Lexington. This time, though, they’re actually going to get to play there.
“Losing out on that last year really motivated our kids,” Mustangs head coach Burlin Brower said, referencing the cancellation of last year’s Sweet 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Brower spoke with the media via Zoom on Monday during a virtual press conference held by the KHSAA. The Mustangs defeated Marshall County 43-42 in last year’s First Region championship game, setting them up to face George Rogers Clark in the opening round of the 2020 Sweet 16. But that tournament never took place, which motivated the Mustangs all season long in 2021.
“We kept telling them (the players) that they (the KHSAA) owe us a game — we want our game back. So every time we felt like we got in some type of lull where we were not very inspired to practice hard, we would go back to ‘They owe us a game,’ ” Brower said. “That was the biggest motivation, even for our coaching staff too. We wanted to see these kids get that game back.”
That game is scheduled for 1 p.m. (CDT) Thursday against Bullitt East (15-8). Having faced a tough schedule this year, the Mustangs (22-6) are ready for any opponent that comes their way, including a Charger team that Brower described as “awfully good.”
“We’ve had an opportunity to watch some video on them, and it seems like those guys are playing pretty good basketball right now,” he said.
The winner of that game will take on the winner between Muhlenberg County (19-1) and Highlands (26-4) in Friday’s quarterfinals. But the Mustangs aren’t looking that far ahead.
“We want to win one game, and if we get to play Friday, we’ll deal with Friday then, and if we get to play again on Saturday, we’ll deal with that then,” he said.
Both the semifinals and championship game are scheduled for Saturday in what makes for a whirlwind trip for whichever team emerges as the champion. But, like the other 15 teams in Lexington this week, the Mustangs are simply happy to be able to play in the Sweet 16 this year, as it wasn’t that long ago that the season appeared in jeopardy.
“At first, I didn’t think there was going to be a worry. But as we got closer to the season, it seemed like it (the pandemic) never did clear up. And then we started worrying if we were going to have a season,” Brower said. “When football got going, I thought, ‘If football is going to play, then we’re going to play (basketball).’ But then as you got closer to the year, it seemed like the (COVID-19) numbers were climbing more and more, and it got worse and worse.”
Brower described his team as “very blessed” to be able to play as many games as it did this year, as several others across the state were forced into two-week COVID-19 pauses for quarantining. Now riding a seven-game win streak, the Mustangs are playing some of their best ball of the season thanks in part to senior point guard Noah Dumas.
“Noah is the guy that makes us go,” Brower said. “He’s a great team player and keeps all our guys involved. If Noah was somewhere else, he’d probably average between 20 and 22 points a game, but that dude is really unselfish. Not only is he our leading scorer, but he’s also our best defender. He will flat-out guard you, in the half-court especially.”
Dumas is averaging a team-high 15.4 points per game on the season, but Brower takes pride in the fact that the Mustangs are a very balanced group that doesn’t heavily depend on one player.
“We’re balanced, and we play good team ball,” he said.
He also described his team as “blue collar” and one that takes pride in playing solid defense.
“I think our success over the last few years in Region 1 has been because of our defense,” he said. “Even though we have dry spells scoring, it seems like we find a way to lock teams down.”
The Mustangs are giving up an average of 51.6 points per game on the season, and that number has dipped to just 40.6 in five postseason games. They’ll look to lean on that defensive play again this week in the Sweet 16 in what they hope is a memorable run that continues to build on the program’s success.
“We’ve got a good following now as we’re building this tradition here at McCracken, and I’m really pleased with where our program is headed,” Brower said.
