It may be early in the season, but the McCracken County Mustangs are beginning to solidify themselves as one of the top teams in the First Region once again.
The Mustangs picked up a quality win on Saturday night, defeating the Mayfield Cardinals, 67-52, at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena.
McCracken ended the night with five players in double figures with senior guard Noah Dumas leading the way with 15 points.
Mayfield big man Deangelo Brooks notched another double-double in the Cardinals’ loss, scoring 18 points and hauling in 10 rebounds.
The Cardinals came out sluggish against the Mustangs and McCracken took advantage. Fastbreak points and a healthy shooting percentage from beyond the arc helped McCracken take a 31-19 lead into the halftime break.
Things remained the same in the second half, as McCracken continued to dominate the defensive side of the ball, halting any chance the Cardinals had at mounting a comeback.
Ian Hart added 14 points for the Mustangs, while Ian McCune pitched in 11.
Max Blackwell and Brant Brower each had 10.
The Mustangs will return to the hardwood on Tuesday night as they take on Graves County at the Eagles’ Nest in Mayfield.
Mayfield 11 8 11 22 — 52
McCracken 21 10 19 17 — 67
Mayfield: Brooks 18, Kennemore 13, Richards 8, Fulton 5, Dabney 3, Morris 3, Gammons 2.
Field goals: 17. 3-pointers: 3 (Kennemore 2, Brooks). Free throws: 15-20. Fouls: 23. Record: 4-2.
McCracken: Dumas 15, Hart 14, I. McCune 11, Blackwell 10, Brower 10, Tilford 4, J. McCune 3,
Field goals: 22. 3-pointers: 7 (Brower 2, Hart 2, Blackwell, Dumas, I. McCune). Free throws: 19-27. Fouls: 18. Record: 5-3.
Lady Mustangs too much for MayfieldMcCracken County’s defense was Mayfield’s Achilles heel on Saturday afternoon at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena.
The Lady Cardinals struggled early and often with ball control as McCracken County dismantled Mayfield, 57-30.
“We got off to a pretty good start and that allowed us to get into our press,” Mayfield head coach Brad Nanney said. “But then we started to miss some and got stale and careless with the ball.
“We had 26 turnovers and I would say most of them were unforced. We had to shoot extremely well and take care of the ball in order to beat this team, and we didn’t do either of those things tonight.”
McCracken County sophomore forward Caroline Sivills finished with a game-high 14 points, while freshman guard Claire Johnson added 11.
Mayfield hung tight through one quarter of play thanks to some hot shooting from seventh grade guard Nya Burns. Burns led the Lady Cardinals with 12 points.
Although they trailed just 12-7 entering the second quarter, Mayfield was unable to limit its turnovers as McCracken began to open the offensive floodgates, outscoring the Lady Cardinals 15-4 to take a 27-11 lead into halftime.
The Lady Mustangs will be back in action next Tuesday night as they take on Graves County on the road.
Mayfield 7 4 5 14 — 30
McCracken County 12 15 13 17 — 57
Mayfield: Burns 12, H. Sullivan 8, Mayes 5, Duke 3, A. Sullivan 2.
Field goals: 10. 3-pointers: 6 (Burns 3, Sullivan 2, Mayes). Free throws: 3-6. Fouls: 20. Record: 5-3.
McCracken: Sivills 14, Johnson 11, Buchanan 8, Daye 7, Bufford 6, Henderson 6, Benton 5.
Field goals: 19. 3-pointers: 3 (Benton, Bufford, Johnson). Free throws: 16-20. Fouls: 15. Record: 5-3.
