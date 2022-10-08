One of the few football games that took place in Western Kentucky on Friday night was a battle between McCracken County and South Warren. Fall Break put a lot of football games on hold for a week, but the Mustangs and Spartans took the field at McCracken County High School, with the visitors claiming the 27-13 victory.
The Mustangs got started with a strong opening drive after receiving the opening kickoff. It took the home team three and a half minutes to score the first touchdown as they steadily marched down the field. The TD came on a QB sneak from the one yard line for Pryor Lamb as the entire offense helped push him across the line. A failed PAT left the score 6-0 and the race was on from there.
“You’re never ever as a competitor are happy with a loss,” McCracken County head coach Jonathan Smith said. “But I’m extremely proud of our ball club, the message all week has been to come out here and keep swinging and we did that.”
South Warren started their first drive of the night with a touchdown of their own, taking just three plays to do so. The Spartans went for the 2-point conversion, but were held short by the Mustang defense to tie the score 6-6 with 7:49 to play in the opening quarter of play.
From there it was a defensive battle for both teams to keep their opponents from the end zone, which both teams were successful at until the final second of the quarter. The Spartans struck again with just 24 second left in the opening quarter when a 41-yard TD pass from QB Bryce Button to Keegan Milby. They opted for a PAT after the failed 2-point conversion to take the 13-6 lead.
The visitor extended their lead to 20-6 before the Mustangs could get back on the board. McCracken’s next TD came on a 39-yard pass from Lamb to Jonathan Venable with 9:35 left in the first half. A successful PAT made it a 20-13 ball game.
That score remained heading into halftime.
McCracken started the second half with a strong defensive presence when and an interception by Venable to put the Mustang defense on the offensive 43 yard line. Unfortunately they wouldn’t be able to turn that interception into a scoring drive and were forced to punt.
South Warren added another score to the board after the punt on a short three yard pileup to move the ball across the line and bump the score to 27-13. With 7:21 remaining in the game, there was still plenty of time for McCracken County to climb back and South Warren to bump the score even more.
A defensive battle ensued from there as tensions rose, resulting in several penalties and strong defensive stops.
“I don’t think anyone gave us a snowballs chance in this game, but our guys don’t have any ounce of quit in them and they fought through all four quarters,” Smith said.
That fight proved successful despite the loss, by holding the Spartans to that 27 score for the remainder of the game. South Warren had to work with everything they had to make their way down the field for their final drive of the game and made it into the red zone. The Mustang defense held their own and kept them from the end zone in what Smith told his team was one of the biggest successes of the game.
McCracken County won’t return to the field for competition until October 21 as they have a bye week this upcoming week. They will get back to action by hosting Henderson County (6-2) as their second to last game of the season.
“Anytime you get this late in the season you’re going to be a little beat up,” Smith said. “So this week will be important for our guys to rest up physically, mentally and emotionally to be prepared to get back in action.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.