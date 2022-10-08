Jonathan Venable

McCracken County’s Jonathan Venable breaks a tackle and looks for his next gap as he makes his way down field in the Mustangs’ 27-13 loss to South Warren on Friday night.

 BY JARED JENSEN | The Sun

One of the few football games that took place in Western Kentucky on Friday night was a battle between McCracken County and South Warren. Fall Break put a lot of football games on hold for a week, but the Mustangs and Spartans took the field at McCracken County High School, with the visitors claiming the 27-13 victory.

The Mustangs got started with a strong opening drive after receiving the opening kickoff. It took the home team three and a half minutes to score the first touchdown as they steadily marched down the field. The TD came on a QB sneak from the one yard line for Pryor Lamb as the entire offense helped push him across the line. A failed PAT left the score 6-0 and the race was on from there.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In