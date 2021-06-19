LEXINGTON — Like all great baseball stories, everything must come to an end. The McCracken County Mustangs' 2021 season came to an end Saturday, as they fell 10-0 to the Louisville Trinity Shamrocks at Legends Field in the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament championship game.
“This was a really bad day to have a bad day for our club,” McCracken head coach Zach Hobbs told The Sun. “I thought our guys were prepared, but baseball is cruel sometimes. Today was the day that it was cruel to us, and congratulations to Trinity. Hopefully we’ll get our shot at this again, and we get one of these wins home to McCracken County.
“It hurts so bad because this is where we think we should end our season. And every season when we start working out, we want to end our season with a win, and only one team in Kentucky gets to do that," Hobbs continued. “Baseball’s funny, you know we had some fun games this week, but this one wasn’t. We’re going to get back to work after the dead period and try to get back up here again next year.”
McCracken (35-6) kept Trinity (41-2) off the board for the first two innings with freshman Ross Aldridge on the mound.
“Ross did a great job as a freshman there. They hit some ground balls that bounced in the infield, and they’re a good team that is well-coached and (Richard) Arnold does a great job,” Hobbs said.
The right-handed flamethrower Aldridge went 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and four runs. In his final appearance of the season, he struck out two.
Cooper Ford threw less than an inning, striking out one and allowing five runs on two hits. Jude Farley, Davis Beale and Jack Bennett appeared in relief.
Trouble started for the Mustangs in the third inning when Matthew Klein hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Robert Reed. On the next play, Korbyn Dickerson singled on a line drive to left, allowing Ethan Hodge to score from second base.
Trinity went on to plate two more runs in the third inning on singles by Brady Willis and Austin Taylor.
In the same inning, Ford replaced Aldridge on the mound and struck out Josh Castleman for the third out.
In the bottom half of the third, with two outs, Rivers Moffatt was hit by a pitch for the 18th time this season, allowing McCracken to have its first base runner since the first inning — which was also Moffatt.
During the fourth inning, Trinity pushed the score almost out of reach, kicking off with a bunt by Reed that resulted in an error, scoring Garrett Brunstetter.
On the same McCracken error, Reed landed at third base and scored on a bunt by Hodge on the Mustangs' second error of the game and inning.
The score went to 8-0 when Trinity’s Dickerson doubled on a line drive to left field, scoring Hodge and Daylen Lile. One more run crossed home plate to make it 9-0 before the Stangs recorded the third out in the inning.
Bennett singled in the bottom half of the fourth, allowing base runner Austin Harper to advance to second base with one out.
Harper went on to be called out at third base on Nate Lang’s fielder’s choice to center field. On the hit, Lile did the signature Trinity fake out to get Harper as the second out of the inning.
Despite runners on base, McCracken County failed to score in the fourth.
Trinity grabbed its 10th and final run of the night when Dickerson singled on a pop fly to left field that would drop, scoring Klein.
McCracken’s final at-bats went down in order on 15 pitches to Riley, Ben Higdon and Moffatt.
The Mustangs collected two hits in the game, which came from Bennett and Brandon Dodd. The offense was held in check just one night after an 18-hit performance in their 15-10 win over Danville in the semifinals.
“I guess we ran out of gas coming off a big win last night against Danville,” Higdon said. “It’s tough to bounce back and get refocused because we lost a little focus today, and it got the better of us.”
Despite suffering the five-inning, run-rule loss, Higdon was proud of what the Mustangs were able to accomplish this season in advancing all the way to the state championship game.
“It’s going to sting for a while, there’s no doubt. But one of these days, we’ll all get back together, cook some burgers and look back on this and realize what we accomplished was absolutely amazing," he said. “These guys are like brothers. They are absolutely family to me. I couldn’t ask for a better group because what a great run. I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else, and, you know, these guys are going to be back here and they’re going to remember this taste.”
Higdon, Bennett and Dodd were named to the All-Tournament Team after the game. Trinity's Colin Murphy was named MVP. The rest of the All-Tournament honorees included Trinity's Lile and Dickerson, Lyon County's Jackson Shoulders and Austin Long, Danville's Preston Barnes and Ethan Wood, Hazard's Jarrett Napier, Whitley County's Logan Bennett, Lafayette's Micah Cowen and Collins' Ty Foree.
