It would be easy to say the McCracken County boys soccer season ended just the way it began, when on Saturday, the Mustangs once again fell to Daviess County — this time in a tight 1-0 loss at Marquette Stadium in Paducah during the sub-state round of the 2020 KHSAA State Tournament.
But nothing about this 80 minutes was easy for either team, and for the crimson-and-black, it was as far removed from a humbling 5-0 loss to the Panthers in the season opener at Owensboro on Sept. 7 than one could possibly imagine.
A long way, these Mustangs came and went. Perhaps none further than longtime starting goalie Gavin O’Donley, one of 14 seniors who had to say a tearful goodbye to McCracken County soccer on a turf field in a hard, cold rain.
“He’s come a long way since I first came here,” noted McCracken County coach Michael Wiersema. “He was awesome, and I was really proud of the second half, especially, with these guys.”
The Panthers, 2019 state runners-up with all but one starter returned, managed but one goal against the Mustangs. In the 20th minute, a corner kick from the left side was settled, and in the scrum, Sean Higgs stepped to it and blared it past O’Donley around a meatshield of defenders and into the right-post corner.
It was McCracken County’s only true defensive mistake of the match.
“They played that corner very well,” O’Donley noted. “I feel like we could’ve done more to clear it, but when it comes down, there’s a tiny error — which led to them scoring a goal. That happens in a game.”
O’Donley would finish with seven saves, including five in a riveting second half that saw the Mustangs pull even in possession and shots to try and equalize and force overtime.
With 24 minutes left in regulation, McCracken County specifically amped up its pressure against the Panthers behind the efforts of seniors Jaxon Miller and Dylan Deweese. Miller had a beauty of a left-footer go wide, and less than 60 seconds later, Deweese would win possession and shoot just wide.
With less than four minutes left in regulation, Miller was presented with a situation similar to one he faced in the second half of the First Region championship match against Marshall County. A foul near the 25-yard line gave him a free kick for a chance to tie it, and once again, he placed it perfectly between the Daviess County wall and the attacking left-post.
Panthers keeper Cody Clark, however, dove to his right and deflected it, and the Mustangs couldn’t turn get the ensuing corner kick to materialize into a clear opportunity.
“It (stinks) that we lost,” O’Donley tearfully added. “But I feel like everyone on the field poured their heart out, and gave their all to the end. It doesn’t seem real that my high school career is over, but we all fought hard. We all played our best, and it shows when we’re all just upset. But we worked hard to get to this spot where we were, and we just wanted to pull through and give them a tough fight — as compared to that first game.”
Only one shot had been fired after the first 15 minutes, from Daviess County, as defenses stood tall and possession became difficult in the wind and rain.
In the second half, aggressive the Mustangs were, tying shots with the Panthers at 7-7.
“I challenged them not to be afraid,” Wiersema added. “We were backing off of them, and giving them too much space and time. We had to respect them, but respect them enough to play them tight, and not give them time and space.”
The loss might sting for awhile, but O’Donley, Deweese, Miller, Riley Skinner, Caleb Madison, Hayes Parish, Blayne Thompson, Carlos Velazquez, Max LaFont, Joseph and Hunter Hazel, Rylan Cauley, Reese Bohde and Baker Allard should sleep well.
It was as even as even could be.
“This game, we were all strong, and all ready to go out there and play,” O’Donley added. “Everything that we put ourselves through this year, we played a lot more as a team. And everyone played for each other, and not just as one person.”
DAVIESS COUNTY 1, MCCRACKEN COUNTY 0
First Half — 24’ DC Sean Higgs (unassisted).
Second Half — none.
Shots: DC 17, MC 8. Saves: DC Cody Clark 1, MC Gavin O’Donley 7. Corners: DC 4, MC 3.
DC 14-2-4, MC 11-3-3.
