LEXINGTON — The McCracken County baseball team will face another talented foe on Friday night at Legends Field in the semifinal round of the 2021 KHSAA State Baseball Tournament.
While the Mustangs pushed Collins out in a 13-2 blowout on Wednesday afternoon with an explosive offense and fiery pitching early, Danville shut out Lafayette 3-0 in the second game of the day with solid defense and timely hitting in the fourth inning.
Per PrepBaseballReport.com, the Danville Admirals are currently ranked at No. 2 with McCracken County at No. 4.
For both teams, it’ll be an evenly tough matchup until the very last out to advance to the championship game on Saturday.
Per KHSAA, Danville (40-3) is ranked at No. 1 in the state for team batting average (.407), team runs (440), team hits (463), team doubles (102), home runs (85), strikeouts (389) and team RBIs (385).
The Admirals are No. 2 in team ERA (1.38).
On the Mustang side, KHSAA has the team ranked at No. 2 in team runs (380), team RBIs (326) and team hits (396).
The West Kentucky representatives are No. 5 in team batting average (.364), No. 8 in team ERA (1.86), No. 11 in home runs (21) and No. 12 in strikeouts (294).
McCracken County (34-5) has won its last 14 games since a 4-3 loss against Owensboro Catholic on May 14.
Right now, each starter for the Mustangs has stepped up with timely hitting, precise pitching and sound defense.
Danville did not produce a run for the first three innings Wednesday against Lafayette.
If McCracken utilizes its powerhouse offense early, the Mustangs should have no problem moving on to the championship.
It’s likely for the Stangs to see Christian Howe on the mound for Danville.
The senior has thrown 67 innings with an ERA of 0.63 and 100 strikeouts, only allowing 36 hits and 14 runs.
He is ranked No. 5, per KHSAA, in ERA and No. 12 in strikeouts.
