Due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down sports, the McCracken County boys basketball team was denied the Sweet 16 game it earned last season. The Mustangs are focused on collecting on that debt this year.
“We talk all the time with our kids that the KHSAA owes us a game at Rupp Arena,” McCracken head coach Burlin Brower told The Sun on Friday. “There’s only one way to get that game back. We can’t go back in time, but we can control our own destiny, and we’re focused on winning this thing (the region tournament) and getting our game back.”
Fulfilling that goal starts on Tuesday when the Mustangs (19-6) face Fulton County (9-9) in the First Region Tournament quarterfinals inside the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University. The team will get in an hour and 15 minute practice session there on Monday at 12:45 p.m.
“Whenever you go up there, you try to get acclimated to that gym and that floor,” Brower said. “An hour and 15 minutes is all you get, and you have to try to utilize every second because it’s way different playing there than it is anywhere else.”
The Mustangs are brimming with confidence following their 69-43 district championship victory over Paducah Tilghman on Tuesday in which they hit seven 3-point shots and held the Blue Tornado to 16 first-half points. They showed a renewed focus after not playing as well as they had liked during the closing stretch of the regular season, Brower said.
“Our kids really worked hard, and we focused on some things we weren’t doing very well. Sometimes we were giving a half effort on some things or doing them half well, and that wasn’t good enough,” he said. “Playing that tough schedule with Hopkinsville and University Heights and Louisville Ballard kind of showed that some of the things we were doing were not good enough to get the job done.”
Brower said one of the things he keyed on was minimizing turnovers.
“With about two minutes to go in the Tilghman game, we only had two turnovers,” he said.
Brower added that taking care of the ball is going to be a big key to the Mustangs succeeding in the region tournament as is maintaining their confident play.
He likes the way junior Ian Hart, senior Noah Dumas and junior Cason Tilford are playing right now.
“Right now, we have guys who are making shots,” Brower said. “Hart is shooting it well, and Noah is playing really well. And Cason Tilford, it seems like every time he gets his feet set, he’s knocking down the shot. And everybody is playing their role.”
Brower believes his team is in a good spot entering the region tournament but added that Fulton County is not a team to overlook despite its .500 record.
The Pilots have three players — senior Josh Cole (13.7 points per game), junior Dakyran Gossett (11.2) and senior Hayden Murphy (10.1) — averaging double-figure scoring and have some quality wins on their slate.
“They’re scary,” Brower said of the Pilots. “They beat Graves County, and they beat Hickman County twice. They’re athletic and quick, and they have nothing to lose, and Coach (Brian) Hood does a good job with them. The First District teams may not get some of the recognition other teams get, but those guys are as good as anybody.”
If the Mustangs get past the Pilots, they’ll face the winner of the game between Graves County (18-5) and Marshall County (11-9) in the semifinals on Friday, March 26, at 8 p.m.
At this point, they’re three wins away from repeating as First Region champs, which is a rare feat they’d love to accomplish.
“It’s so hard to win it back to back, and it’s very rare that somebody does it. Our region is so competitive and balanced that it’s hard to even get back to the championship game two times in a row,” Brower said. “To have an opportunity to get back and maybe win a back-to-back regional championship is great.”
