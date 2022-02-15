Put the two best teams in the region against each other in the last week of the regular season and expect one of the most intense, high energy games of the year. That’s what happened on Monday night at Murray High School. The McCracken County Mustangs and Murray Tigers gave it their all on the court as the number one and two teams in the First Region and the Mustangs came out on top 48-47.
BOYS GAME
McCracken County came out shooting well from down town with four different Mustangs knocking down deep balls in the first quarter of play. This gave them the momentum necessary to hold a 19-12 lead at the end of the period.
Grant Whitaker made it a point to remind everyone why they hold the second best record in the lead, putting up seven of the Tigers 12 first quarter points and continued that on into the second quarter. He would again put up seven while teammate Trey Boggess added seven of his own to rally the Tigers to an 18-9 quarter and take the lead over the Mustangs late in the half. A full court press from the Tigers made the difference late in the quarter in keeping their opponents from scoring, but the Mustangs were resilient and ended the half down two points, 30-28.
“Murray is good, they are really good at home,” McCracken County head coach Burlin Brower said. “I just can’t say enough about these kids.”
It was an all-out battle to start the second half as both teams went point for point to keep the game close and suspenseful. It was Carson Purvis who would step up big in the third quarter to knock down a pair of 3-pointers to get the blood pumping throughout the whole Mustang team to stay alive. It was 14-14 performance in the third period, but it didn’t necessarily seem that way as the Tigers at one point led by as much as six points in the middle of the quarter and hold the lead most of the period.
The Mustangs would fight back thanks to the six points from Purvis along with a long ball from Brant Brower and Max Blackwell to one again only trail by a bucket at the end of the quarter 44-42.
“I’ve coached a lot of teams over these years and I’ve never seen a group of kids that refuses to lose any more than this group of kids, they just find ways to win,” Brower said.
And find a way to win they did. Only nine points were scored between both teams in the final eight minutes of play. At the 5:10 mark, the Tigers led 47-44 and that score wouldn’t change until the 43 second mark. Both defenses gave it their all in the final quarter and with fouls to give the Mustangs jumped in their trap style defense in order to keep the Tigers to just three points in the final period.
That point change with under a minute to go came from a pair of free throws by Brower who sunk both to cut the deficit to 47-46. The Mustangs would steal the inbound pass and Cason Tilford would be sent to the line to shoot some of the most important free throws of his life with just nine seconds left in the game and down by one. He would knock both down to get the Mustangs the 48-47 lead and after a handful of timeouts by both teams and some stellar defense by the Mustangs that would be the final score.
McCracken County was led by Brower with 14 points, Purvis would follow with 12, Jack McCune and Blackwell would each contribute eight and Tilford added six.
The Tigers were led by 18 points from Whitaker; Boggess added 12 and Caleb Gill had 10.
McCracken County has just one game remaining on the regular season schedule. They will travel to Hopkinsville on Thursday, Feb. 17 to close out the season. Murray has just one remaining as well. They will play Carlisle count the same evening.
GIRLS GAME
The McCracken County Lady Mustangs started off the winning night with a 47-14 win of their own over the Lady Tigers of Murray.
In true Lady Mustang fashion they came out strong on the defensive end, trapping the ball every chance they got to keep the Lady Tigers from getting the ball past the half court mark or get it inbound at all. This led to a plethora of fast break points and wide open looks to go on a 25-0 run to make their mark on the night.
Alyssa Daughrity ended that run with a layup with 10 second left in the quarter to keep her team from being shut out early. She would open the quarter with another layup and a free throw by Reese Downey would bump the score to 25-5 but that would be it for the Lady Tigers in the half. McCracken County on the other hand wasn’t done scoring. They would put up 12 points in the quarter to end the half 37-5.
Destiny Thomas led the way the whole game, finishing the night with 17 points to lead all scorers. She had 10 in the first half to go along with 11 from Claire Johnson, eight from Mikee Buchanan and six from Shymiya Daye. They would ultimately be the only four Lady Mustangs to put points on the board, but that was all they would need. It was another dominant quarter from the Mustangs as they scored 10 more while the Lady Tigers put up another basket, this time from Riley Campbell.
The fourth quarter is where the home team showed their grit and found their offensive rhythm, putting up seven points and keeping their opponents scoreless. The game would end 47-14 in favor of the Lady Mustangs, showing just how dominant they are as the First Region favorites.
To go along with the 17 points from Thomas, Johnson and Buchanan ended the night with 11 and Daye added eight. The Lady Tigers were led by 5 points all in the final quarter of play by Kendyll English. Daughrity and Campbell both added four and Downey added a free throw.
McCracken County has two more games left in the regular season.
They will travel to Mayfield on Tuesday night and hold Calloway County on Thursday night to end their season. Murray has just one game remaining, a trip to Carlisle County on Thursday night.
Follow Jared Jensen on Twitter @jcjensen94
