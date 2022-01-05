Spectators at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena were given a sweet treat on Tuesday night when McCracken County took its familiar rival, the Marshall County Marshals, and earned two victories tonight. With both teams feeling the pressure and intensity on the court, it was a matchup that the First Region will be discussing for days to come.
“Marshall County is a tradition rich program and they have been for 50-plus years,” McCracken County Lady Mustang head coach Scott Sivills told The Sun. “They are very well coached, and we have tons of respect for their program. That was two top 15 teams in the state battling tonight.”
The Lady Mustangs did not hold back from tip-off with the trio of Destiny Thomas, Shimiya Daye, and Mikee Buchanan dominating the court. McCracken County took the win, giving them the 56-34 win and No. 13 this season against a team that has often had their number for last few seasons.
“The last couple of years, we’ve talked about how young my kids have been in moments like this,” Sivills said. “They didn’t always do a good job at times with the pressure of the crowd, but they are a better team, and you can see that the game has kind of slowed down for them. In past games or years past, they were often getting in a huge hurry and would make the right play but turn the ball over. You can just sense the kids see things differently.”
In the first quarter, the Mustangs outscored the Lady Marshals 21-12 with Daye and Buchanan snagging 12 of the 21 points. Thomas, who missed last season, collected four points in the quarter and ran the ball well, keeping her opponents on their toes.
“I thought Shimiya was tremendous, and she was all over the floor. She just brings an energy with her deflections, her defense and rebounding,” Sivills said. “She is a terrific passer; she can score on the inside and just a great overall performance by her tonight.”
Daye finished her night with 10 points, all coming from two-point shots. Her performance showed how hard the senior has worked on and off the court, showing great leadership and skill.
By the half, the Lady Mustangs (13-1) led 37-17 over their orange and blue opponent. Although the Lady Marshals were down, senior Halle Langhi and freshman Skylar Waller left nothing on the court. Langhi collected a team high with 15 points while her younger teammate finished the night with 13 points.
“We had balanced scoring with our top five tonight and I’m very proud for our kids because a lot of kids want to play in moments like this,” he said. “This was a great high school basketball game tonight, and I told our kids before the game to just have fun.”
McCracken County continued to push the score to 52-26 by the end of the third quarter. A different story from the last time the two teams met on March 27, 2021, in the First Region Basketball Tournament, where the Lady Marshals (9-2) defeated McCracken County 49-21.
Thomas led her team with 15 points, Claire Johnson collected 11, Daye with 10, Caroline Sivills with nine, Buchanan with eight, and Haidyn Green finished with three points.
Johnson, Sivills, and Green tallied the Mustangs three 3-point shots in the victory.
For Marshall County along with Langhi and Waller, Jada Driver and Neely Northcott split six of the 12 points in the loss.
McCracken 47, Marshall 34
In the second game of the night, neither the Mustangs nor the Marshals were willing to give in to their opponent. As a rematch of the regional championship game, Marshall County traveled to McCracken County with the hopes of snagging their first win against the Mustangs since December 9, 2016, but the home team had other plans for the night.
Within moments of the game beginning, McCracken County were on the board and carried a 16-2 lead going into the second quarter with Ian Hart, Brant Brower, and Jack McCune on a mission. Brower and Hart divided up 12 of the 16 points with McCune collecting the other two points.
The Marshals were not going down without a strong fight as Quinn Smith, Wade Moore, and Cole Mills went to battle for their team. Smith, who has been a prominent performer for Marshall County went on to have a team high of 12 points on the night.
By halftime, McCracken County (9-1) had a comfortable 25-11 lead, but knew with their opponent being Marshall County, that they could not let up.
The Mustangs were 0-for-9 from the 3-point line in the first half, keeping Marshall County’s chances alive. Brower and Hart both had eight points each to their name, as McCune had seven.
The Marshals (8-5) seemed to be energized and ready as the second half began, taking advantage of each McCracken County mishap, putting pressure on the once comfortable game. The Mustangs, with less than five minutes left in the third quarter were only 1-for-15 from the 3-point line with a 32-21 lead. By the end of the quarter, McCracken’s jitters were shaken with a 37-23 lead going into the last eight minutes of the night.
In the fourth quarter, tensions were beginning to show on both sides of the court. Despite the efforts from the visiting Marshall County, the Mustangs were able to hold the lead from beginning to end with the trio of Brower, Hart, and McCune working together as a force that their opponent could not break.
Hart finished with a game high 16 points, Brower with 12, McCune with nine, Carson Purvis with five, Cason Tilford with three, and Max Blackwell with two.
Hart collected two 3-pointers while Purvis and Tilford each finished with one 3-point basket.
For Marshall County along with Smith, Moore collected seven points, Mills with six, Colby Schroader with five, and Kole Sedlock finished with four points.
Schroader snagged Marshall’s one 3-point shot in the loss.
