PADUCAH — McCracken County wrestling celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday, January 3, with a Tri-Meet against Calloway County & Fulton City in Strawberry Hills Arena that featured both varsity and middle school programs competing. The following senior Mustang grapplers were honored: Jayson Davis, Cole Hawthorne, Conner Tilford, Colin Tolar and Ariel Workman. The Mustangs defeated the Lakers by a score of 57-24 in their varsity dual. McCracken County’s Cade Turner faced off with Fulton City’s Keon Thomas for the lone varsity bout with the Bulldog’s who are reviving their wrestling program which has been on hiatus since 2019. Turner came away with a win by fall in 1:25 of the first period.
McCracken County 57, Calloway County 24106: Lance Adams (CALL) over Ariel Workman (MCCN) (Fall 4:34)
113: Braedyn Noland (MCCN) over Ryan Humphrey (CALL) (TF 19-3 3:45)
120: Jacob Jones Hamilton (CALL) over Royce Conn (MCCN) (Fall 1:45)
126: Camryn Freiberg (MCCN) over Jackson Fox (CALL) (Fall 0:49)
132: Colin Tolar (MCCN) over Shawn Phillips (CALL) (Inj. [time])
138: Cole Hawthorne (MCCN) over (CALL) (For.)
144: Hunter Hawthorne (MCCN) over (CALL) (For.)
150: James Barragan (MCCN) over Kenny Lira (CALL) (TF 16-0 5:02)
157: Jayson Davis (MCCN) over Christian Haynes (CALL) (Fall 1:09)
165: James Swindle (CALL) over Jacob Copeland (MCCN) (Fall 2:53)
175: Isaiah Harris (MCCN) over Jacob Fox (CALL) (Fall 5:15)
190: Patrick Powers (CALL) over Tristan Beyer (MCCN) (Fall 0:27)
215: Conner Tilford (MCCN) over Joshua Frost (CALL) (TF 15-0 4:00)
285: Frankie Nutt (MCCN) over Andy Avila (CALL) (Fall 1:08)
The Mustangs will be back in action this January 6-7 in Carbondale, IL for the 61st Annual Murdale Invitational tournament.
