The crosstown rivalry matchup between McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman continued Thursday night as the Mustangs hosted the visiting Blue Tornado at Mercy Health Field.
The Mustangs defeated the Blue Tornado, 7-0, to push the program’s record to 2-2 this season.
McCracken County did not waste time jumping on the board as senior Josh Kuntz drew an early penalty. Senior Jack Housman missed the penalty kick, but junior Reese Barnhill followed up with the night’s first goal.
The scoring continued for the Mustangs, pushing the score to 2-0 after 15 minutes of play. Junior Andrew Record scored with an assist from teammate Landon Grace.
Despite Paducah Tilghman (1-3) being down, the Blue Tornado kept the game in reach with solid defense and the stoic performance from sophomore goalkeeper Blain Oliver.
With 16 minutes left in the first half, Kuntz scored. The McCracken County 3-0 lead lasted into halftime, which allowed both programs to regroup and set a game plan for the second half of the contest.
Although Paducah Tilghman, led by seniors Myles Middleton and Nathanial Skinner, were pressuring, the Mustangs added another goal with 31 minutes left of play.
The fourth McCracken County goal came from junior Johnny Stevens.
Moments later, the Mustangs pushed the score to 5-0 with a penalty kick, the goal coming from freshman Lenny Garcia.
As time ticked away, McCracken added another goal to make it a 6-0 game, but Tilghman was not going away without a fight, leaving all it had on the pitch against the Mustangs.
With two minutes to spare, Grace scored with an assist from senior Chance Shaw to finalize the Mustang victory, making it 7-0.
Grace and Shaw collected assists in the win, while Barnhill, Grace, Kuntz, Garcia, Stevens, and Record scored goals.
Sophomore Matthew King, senior Connor Wagner, and junior Grayson Parish served at goal. King collected four saves while Wagner and Parish tallied a combined two saves.
