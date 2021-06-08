In the Second District showdown between McCracken County and St. Mary, the First Region crown went to the Mustangs for the seventh consecutive season in a 9-4 victory on Monday night.
“It started a little slow because I was a little nervous with it being my first really big start,” McCracken’s Ross Aldridge said. “I feel like I battled and fought adversity to keep us in the game.”
Aldridge, a freshman, was the winning pitcher for the Mustangs. He lasted five innings, allowing six hits on four runs while striking out six Vikings in his appearance.
“Kudos to St. Mary, no doubt about it. They put together a great team this year and well-coached by Chris (Haas),” McCracken’s Ben Higdon said. “He’s a great guy, and that’s a great team. We fought and had a couple of punches thrown at us, but we punched back.”
Higdon went 3-for-4 at the plate with timely hitting, collecting two doubles in his final game at Edward Jones Field as a senior Mustang.
“I’m so relieved and proud of our guys. When you play in this program, these are our expectations of getting to this point and compete in this game,” head coach Zach Hobbs said. “It’s very difficult at times to play with that pressure, and at times, I felt the pressure to know what’s expected and what to do. I think sometimes the kids and myself get caught up in that.”
The final blow against St. Mary would come in the fourth inning when McCracken County scored five runs that kicked off when Rivers Moffatt reached on an error, scoring Dylan Riley and advancing Higdon.
Higdon advanced to third as Moffatt moved to second on a wild pitch as Grant Godwin was in the batter’s box. Godwin would hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Higdon.
By the final out in the bottom of the fourth, the score would be pushed to the final of 9-4 as Austin Harper scored on a wild pitch before Nate Lang’s pop fly scored Jack Bennett.
“I’m so proud of these guys, and I can’t say that enough. They dedicate themselves in the weight room, to everything, and that’s outstanding,” Hobbs said. “I love every guy in our program. I love what they do for our program and their commitment to each other and themselves.”
Bennett appeared in relief of Aldrige and threw two innings. He struck out four and silenced the Vikings at the plate.
Higdon (two runs, three hits, two RBIs), Moffatt (one run, one hit, two RBIs), Brandon Dodd (one hit, one RBI), Braden Vinyard (two hits, one RBI) and Bennett (one run, one hit) collected the eight hits for McCracken County.
“I’m so blessed to come and coach baseball here, and our staff is amazing,” Hobbs said. “We’re lucky. We’re so lucky.”
Cade Fleming (two runs, two hits), Parker MacCauley (one run, one hit), Bryce Haas (two hits, one RBI) and Drew Haas (one hit) collected the six hits for St. Mary in the loss.
Jack Bell took the loss for St. Mary, surrendering four runs on three hits in 11/3 innings. Michael Lurtz appeared in relief and threw 42/3 innings, striking out two.
