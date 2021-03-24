MURRAY — McCracken County’s offensive rebounding and shut-down defense led the Mustangs to the First Region Tournament semifinals courtesy of their 80-48 win over Fulton County on Tuesday night at Murray State University’s CFSB Center.
McCracken County got several offensive rebounds in the first quarter, which was the deciding factor in the first half. Senior Ian McCune had most of the offensive rebounds and putbacks in the game’s first 16 minutes.
“Ian McCune had a really good night on the offensive glass,” Mustangs head coach Burlin Brower said. “He was physical, and all week long I thought this would be a game he would be successful in. He likes that contact, he’s a football guy.”
Senior Noah Dumas scored 14 of his game-high 25 points in the first half. But it was defense that got the Mustangs going early on.
“That wins games,” Brower said of his team’s defensive play. “I thought last week against Tilghman, we were back locked in defensively. We really did a good job putting the pressure on them (Fulton County) and turned them over a few times there early. We did get out and got some easy transition shots off some live ball turnovers.”
The Pilots were held scoreless until the 4:15 mark of the first quarter, while the Mustangs opened up an 8-0 start.
The Mustangs used what brought them to the dance in the first half. They pressured the ball hard and trapped often, which gave the Pilots issues throughout the game.
The Pilots had a hard time getting passes to go the way they wanted, which led to turnovers in the first half.
After leading 21-9 at the end of the first quarter, the Mustangs seemed to let off the gas just a little.
With five points in the second quarter, Fulton County junior Dakyran Gossett cut the McCracken County lead to under 10 with 4:56 left in the half with the score 26-17. Gossett finished with a team-high 18 points.
But the combination of McCune and junior Cason Tilford pushed the lead back out for the Mustangs, who went into the halftime locker room with a 36-20 lead.
McCracken County then dominated the second half, as its defensive pressure seemed to take some steam out of Fulton County. That led to multiple turnovers in the second and third quarters that extended the lead out to 25, 65-40, at the end of the third quarter.
At the 2:35 mark of the final quarter, Brower sat his starters with the lead at 80-45.
Fulton County’s Josh Cole, who finished with nine points, ended the game with a 3-point shot.
McCRACKEN COUNTY 80, FULTON COUNTY 48
Fulton County 9 11 20 8 — 48
McCracken County 21 15 29 15 — 80
Fulton County: D. Gossett 18, H. Murphy 10, J. Cole 9, B. Bridges 4, J. Brown 3, O. Pierce 2, D. Bradley 2.
McCracken County: N. Dumas 25, I. Hart 15, B. Brower 12, I. McCune 10, J. McCune 6, C. Tilford 5, M. Blackwell 4, C. Purvis 3.
