The McCracken County Mustangs are two games away from returning to the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament championship on Saturday. Before the semifinals and a championship game, the Mustangs will face the Collins Titans on Wednesday in the state quarterfinals.
“Every team that is left in this thing is pretty good, so we’re going up there and focused on what we’re going to do,” McCracken head coach Zach Hobbs said. “We have some pretty good scouting reports, I feel like, but we’re going to worry about us, and I think when we play, we’ve got a really good chance.”
On Saturday night, the Mustangs kept their season alive against Bowling Green in a 5-4 walk-off with heroics from Braden Vinyard and Jack Bennett.
With McCracken down 4-0 in the sixth inning, Bennett hit a two-run shot to left field to put the Stangs on the board and ultimately shift the tone of the ballgame.
It would be Vinyard’s bloop that would land perfectly between Bowling Green’s infield and right fielder, bringing McCracken County spectators to their feet as Grant Godwin scored the winning run with two outs.
“At any point from here on out, you can win or lose any baseball game. You can’t get caught up on that right column on the scoreboard,” Hobbs said. “We’ve got to stay focused on each pitch, and I think we are prepared. We’re relaxed, but we’re focused.”
McCracken, ranked No. 4 in the state per PrepBaseballReport.com, will take on Collins, an underdog of sorts that has not been ranked by PBR this season. On KHSAA, the Mustangs come in at No. 3 while Collins is at No. 39.
“This is a business trip, and we’re going to go out there, try to win, and then we’ll worry about the next day after that,” Hobbs said. “You just try to survive and advance at this point.”
Collins enters Wednesday’s game ranked No. 19 in the state in triples with 12.
The Titans have a 28-12 record, with Ty Foree, Donavin Carroll and Drake Ballard being notable players.
The first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern time at Legends Field in Lexington. The winner will advance to the semifinal game to play the winner between Danville and Lafayette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.