LEXINGTON — Connor Miller produced 15 points and a game-best 12 rebounds, but McCracken County’s late push fell short in a 48-44 loss to Elizabethtown in the first round of the UK HealthCare Boys’ Basketball Sweet 16 Tournament Wednesday at Rupp Arena.
With the defeat, the Mustangs end their season at 29-6.
“First, congratulations to E’town, they played a really good game — a good basketball team,” first-year MCHS coach Dustin Roberts said. “Really proud of our guys, too. We had a great season, fought a lot of adversity, came out and played this game as hard as they could. I knew they would, they always bring it.
“We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well behind the arc, they (E’town) did, we turned it over a little bit too much, and I think those were the two difference-makers in this game.”
Neither team led by more than six points at any stage, with the Panthers leading 14-12 at the first break and 25-24 at intermission.
Miller scored four straight points to put McCracken County up 37-34 with 12 seconds left in the third quarter, but Elizabethtown’s Taquan Townsend’s layup pulled the Panthers to within one point heading into the fourth period.
Elizabethtown’s Ayden Evans, who produced a game-high 21 points and seven blocks, opened the fourth with six straight points. His steal and dunk gave the Panthers a 42-37 advantage with 5:41 remaining.
Jack Bradley sank a pair of free throws to trim the Mustangs’ deficit to 44-43 with 1:47 left, but Evans answered with a pair of foul shots less than 20 seconds later. The Panthers’ Obian Howard made two free throws with 20 seconds remaining, and a block and rebound by Evans in the final seconds sealed the win.
Jack McCune finished with 14 points, four rebounds and four blocks for the Mustangs, while Ian Hart totaled nine points and nine rebounds.
McCracken County shot just 41.5% from the floor, including 1-of-11 from beyond the arc (9.1%), and made 9-of-11 free throws (81.8%) with 16 turnovers. The Mustangs also claimed a 36-19 rebounding advantage.
“Every loose ball, every ball that comes off the rim, that’s my job to go get it,” Miller said. “Obviously, we got rebounds, but at the end of the day it just didn’t go our way. We played hard as a team and I think we left it all out there.”
Howard chipped in 10 points for Elizabethtown, which shot 36.4% from the field but made 4-of-12 3-pointers (41.7%) and 11-of-14 foul shots (78.6%) with only six turnovers.
Despite the outcome, Roberts was pleased with the way his players competed.
“Our guys know if you don’t defend, you’re not going to see the floor,” he said. “Our guys play hard — that’s half the battle defensively — and attention to details, and we have really smart kids that pay attention to that detail. And they did again tonight.
“E’town, hat’s off to them. They’re a great basketball team. They shot I think 27% from three on the year, they shot almost 50% tonight. That was probably the difference in the game.”
McCRACKEN COUNTY|12 12 13 7 — 44
ELIZABETHTOWN|14 11 11 12 — 48
McCracken County (44) — Miller 15, McCune 14, Hart 9, Bradley 2, Klope 2, Purvis 2.
Elizabethtown (48) — Evans 21, Howard 10, Jq. Williams 6, Ju. Williams 4, McAdams 3, Durbin 2, Townsend 2.
