LEXINGTON — Connor Miller produced 15 points and a game-best 12 rebounds, but McCracken County’s late push fell short in a 48-44 loss to Elizabethtown in the first round of the UK HealthCare Boys’ Basketball Sweet 16 Tournament Wednesday at Rupp Arena.

With the defeat, the Mustangs end their season at 29-6.

